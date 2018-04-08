search on deccanchronicle.com
Chopped off her legs: Brothers attack Pak woman with axes over property dispute

Published Apr 8, 2018, 1:11 pm IST
Updated Apr 8, 2018, 1:11 pm IST
The woman, a local farm worker, had asked her brothers to give her share in an inherited property.
The woman was shifted to the district hospital Khanewal, but later transferred to Multan's Nishtar Hospital, where she is stated to be in a critical condition. (Representational Image)
Lahore: A woman's legs were brutally chopped off by her brothers over a property dispute in Khanewal city in Pakistan's Punjab province, a media report said Sunday.

The woman, a local farm worker, had asked her brothers to give her share in an inherited property. When rejected, she had threatened to move the court, The News reported.

 

But before she could move the court, her brothers attacked her with axes and chopped off her legs, the paper said.

The woman was shifted to the district hospital Khanewal, but later transferred to Multan's Nishtar Hospital, where she is stated to be in a critical condition.

Police have started investigation and are conducting raids to arrest the accused.

