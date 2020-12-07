The Indian Premier League 2020

World Neighbours 07 Dec 2020 Chinese Covid-19 vac ...
World, Neighbours

Chinese Covid-19 vaccine maker gets $500 million funding boost

AFP
Published Dec 7, 2020, 12:30 pm IST
Updated Dec 7, 2020, 12:30 pm IST
Beijing has largely brought the virus under control, with only 281 active cases still receiving treatment, according to official figures
In this photo released by the Indonesian Presidential Palace, workers register boxes containing coronavirus vaccines made by Chinese company Sinovac, after arriving at a facility of state-owned pharmaceutical company Bio Farma in Bandung, West Java, Indonesia on Monday, December 7. (Indonesian Presidential Palace via AP)
 In this photo released by the Indonesian Presidential Palace, workers register boxes containing coronavirus vaccines made by Chinese company Sinovac, after arriving at a facility of state-owned pharmaceutical company Bio Farma in Bandung, West Java, Indonesia on Monday, December 7. (Indonesian Presidential Palace via AP)

BEIJING: Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinovac Biotech has secured half a billion dollars in extra funding to produce its Covid-19 vaccine, it said Monday, as the country races to roll out a jab for general use.

Beijing has largely brought the virus under control, with only 281 active cases still receiving treatment, according to official figures.

 

But it has promised to make its vaccines available as a "global public good" as it seeks to counter global criticism for its early handling of the pandemic.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, a Hong Kong-listed medical research firm, said on Monday that it will invest $515 million for the development and production of CoronaVac, one of Sinovac's most advanced vaccine candidates.

Sinovac -- one of China's leading vaccine producers -- said the funding will be used for the "further development, capacity expansion and manufacturing" of CoronaVac.

 

It added it hoped to be able to manufacture 600 million doses by the end of the year.

Sino Biopharmaceutical will receive a 15 percent share in a Sinovac subsidiary, Sinovac Life Sciences, under the agreement.

Although regulators have yet to approve China's vaccines for mass distribution, the country has approved some advanced candidates for emergency use. Since July a range of people from state employees to international students have been given jabs.

CoronaVac is being tested in multiple countries including Brazil, where final-stage clinical trials for the jab have restarted after hitting a setback in November when a volunteer experienced an "adverse incident."

 

The vaccine "has reached critical milestones in clinical trials in Asia and Latin America," Sinovac CEO Yin Weidong said in the statement.

The company earlier said almost all its employees and their families have voluntarily taken the vaccine.

Sinopharm, another Chinese vaccine maker, said in November that nearly a million people have already taken its experimental Covid-19 vaccine.

Last week Britain became the first Western country to approve a vaccine for general use, piling pressure on other countries to follow suit swiftly.

 

...
Tags: covid vaccine, sinovac, chinese pharmaceutical coronavac


Latest From World

A nurse cleans her protective helmet at a Covid-19 testing centre in the San Miguelito district of Panama City on December 3 (STR/ AFP)

WHO looks at e-certificates for COVID-19 vaccination

The passage of the Fairness for High-Skilled Immigrants Act by the Senate on Wednesday comes as a big relief to Indian IT professionals who come to the US on H-1B work visas and their current waiting period for Green Card or permanent residency is running into decades. (PTI)

US Senate passes bill eliminating per-country cap for H-1B work visas

The US issues up to 85,000 H-1B visas each year in sectors including technology, engineering and medicine. (AFP)

US court blocks two H-1B visa regulations proposed by Trump administration

A general view of Pfizer Manufacturing Belgium in Puurs, Belgium. Pfizer and BioNTech say they've won permission Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, for emergency use of their COVID-19 vaccine in Britain, the world’s first coronavirus shot that’s backed by rigorous science -- and a major step toward eventually ending the pandemic.(AP)

UK approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, first in the world



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

China’s revenge tourism to boost economy picks up over Golden Week

Tourists pose for photos along a stretch of the Badaling Great Wall of China on the outskirts of Beijing, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. Chinese tourists took 425 million domestic trips in the first half of the eight-day National Day holiday, generating $45.9 billion in tourism revenue, according to China's ministry of culture and tourism. The holiday this year, which coincides with the Mid-Autumn Festival, will be a litmus test of whether China's tourism industry can bounce back after being battered by COVID-19. (AP)

Pakistan on FATF's 'Enhanced Follow-up' list for meagre progress on terror financing

Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan. (AP)

Sri Lanka widens curfew, bans gatherings as virus surges

Sri Lankan health officials take swab samples from employees of the Colombo municipal council to test for COVID-19 in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Authorities in Sri Lanka on Wednesday widened a curfew and warned of legal action against those evading treatment for COVID-19 after reporting an escalating cluster centered around a garment factory in the capital's suburbs. (AP)

China declines to congratulate US President-elect Joe Biden

US China flag. (Representational image)

A look at Myanmar's election and Suu Kyi's expected victory

Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi (C) arrives to cast an advance vote at a polling station in Naypyidaw on October 29, 2020. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham