World Neighbours 07 Dec 2019 Hafiz Saeed gets bri ...
World, Neighbours

Hafiz Saeed gets brief breather in terror financing trial, next hearing on Dec 11

PTI
Published Dec 7, 2019, 2:13 pm IST
Updated Dec 7, 2019, 2:13 pm IST
The Anti-Terrorism Court has now fixed Dec 11 as date for framing charges against founder of LeT and other co-accused Malik Zafar Iqbal.
Saeed-led JuD is believed to be the front organisation for the LeT which is responsible for carrying out the 2008 Mumbai attack that killed 166 people. (Photo: ANI)
  Saeed-led JuD is believed to be the front organisation for the LeT which is responsible for carrying out the 2008 Mumbai attack that killed 166 people. (Photo: ANI)

Lahore: Mumbai terror attack mastermind and chief of the banned JuD Hafiz Saeed could not be indicted by Lahore's anti-terrorism court for terror financing charges as authorities strangely failed to produce one of the co-accused at the high profile hearing on Saturday.

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has now fixed December 11 as date for framing the charges against the founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and other co-accused Malik Zafar Iqbal.

 

"Case against Hafiz Saeed and others under the FIR 30/19 Counter Terrorism Department of Punjab police was fixed for framing of charges in connection with terror financing before the Anti-Terrorism Court-1 Lahore but strangely co-accused Malik Zafar Iqbal was not produced from jail. Due to this reason, the case has been adjourned till December 11 for further proceedings and for framing of the charges," a court official told PTI after the hearing.

Saeed was brought to the court amidst high security from Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail. Journalists were not allowed to enter the court premises to cover the proceedings because of security reasons. "We have directions not to allow journalists enter the court premises because this was a high profile case and police couldn't afford any security lapse," said an official of the Punjab police.

The court official said judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta has directed the authorities to ensure that Iqbal attends the next hearing on December 11.

In the last hearing, the judge had fixed December 7 as the date for indictment of Saeed and others after hearing the arguments of prosecution and defence lawyers. The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Punjab Police had registered 23 FIRs against Saeed and his accomplices on the charges of "terror financing" in different cities of Punjab province and arrested the Jammat-ud-Dawah (JuD) chief on July 17. He is detained at the Kot Lakhpat jail.

The cases have been registered in Lahore, Gujranwala and Multan for collection of funds for terror financing through assets/properties made and held in the names of Trusts/Non Profit Organisations (NPO) including Al-Anfaal Trust, Dawatul Irshad Trust and Muaz Bin Jabal Trust.

Under pressure from the international community, the Pakistani authorities have launched investigations into matters of the LeT, JuD and its charity wing the Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation (FIF) for their holding and use of trusts to raise funds for terrorism financing. According to the CTD, the investigation was launched into financing matters of proscribed organisations - JuD and LeT - in connection with implementation of the UN sanctions against these designated entities and persons as directed by NSC (National Security Committee) in its January 1 meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan for implementing National Action Plan.

"These suspects made assets from terrorism financing funds. They held and used these assets to raise more funds for more terror financing. Hence, they committed multiple offences of terrorism financing & money laundering under Anti Terrorism Act 1997. They will be prosecuted in ATCs (Anti Terrorism Courts) for commission of these offences," the CTD said.

The US Department of the Treasury has designated Saeed as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist, and the US, since 2012, has offered a USD 10 million reward for information that brings JuD chief to justice. On July 3, top 13 leaders of the banned JuD, including Saeed and Naib Emir Abdul Rehman Makki, were booked in nearly two dozen cases for terror financing and money laundering under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997. Saeed-led JuD is believed to be the front organisation for the LeT which is responsible for carrying out the 2008 Mumbai attack that killed 166 people.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: hafiz saeed, let, anti-terrorism court, 26/11 mumbai terror attack
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad


Latest From World

In September, the United States and the Taliban had appeared on the verge of signing a deal that would have seen Washington begin withdrawing thousands of troops in return for security guarantees. (Representational Image, Photo: AP)

US resumes talks with Taliban in Doha: US source

A man in the UK has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of a charity worker, who worked with Mother Teresa as a special assistant in Calcutta in the early 1990s and also helped set up schools for girls in India. (Representational Image)

Man jailed for murder of Mother Teresa’s ex-assistant in UK

The president was reiterating a position long held by his administration, including David Malpass when he was a Treasury Department official prior to his election as the current head of the World Bank. (Photo: File)

'Why is World Bank loaning money to China? It has plenty. Stop!': Donald Trump

From quiet beginnings just a few weeks ago, The Rapist is You! - the creation of four performance artists from a Chilean feminist group - has turned into a mighty global roar against sexual violence. (Photo: Youtube/ screengrab)

'The rapist is you!' Global anthem against sexual violence making its way to India



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'The rapist is you!' Global anthem against sexual violence making its way to India

From quiet beginnings just a few weeks ago, The Rapist is You! - the creation of four performance artists from a Chilean feminist group - has turned into a mighty global roar against sexual violence. (Photo: Youtube/ screengrab)
 

'Waste of time': Why young Japanese are choosing to not get married

One 38-year-old woman, who declined to give her name, said she "didn't have the courage" to find a spouse and move away from her mother, who had come with her to the match-making party. (Representational Image)
 

Allu Arjun to Pooja Hegde, celebs on encounter of 4 accused of Hyd vet rape-murder

Pooja Hegde and Allu Arjun. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Hunted in India for rape, Nithyananda founds 'new nation' in Ecuador

Nithyananda, whose real name is Rajashekharan, is a native of Tamil Nadu. His preachings are loosely based on those of Osho Rajneesh. (Photo: File)
 

Caught on camera: World leaders appear to mock US President Donald Trump

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson can be heard asking France's President Emmanuel Macron: "Is that why you were late?" (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Robert De Niro defends Anna Paquin's mostly silent role in 'The Irishman'

Robert De Niro. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

With tomatoes Rs 300 a kg, Pak minister blames suspension of trade with India

His remarks came after the prices of tomatoes touched Rs300 per kg, creating panic among the people as the vegetable is a key ingredient of every kitchen. (Representational Image)

Sharif family involved in corruption

Nawaz Sharif (Photo: File)

Pakistan PM Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan wins defamation case against news channel

The court heard that during the telecast last year, Reham, a journalist and broadcaster, was also likened to a historical Pakistani female figure known as “Budhan Bai”, who was a well-known courtesan, as part of a series of “slurs” upon her reputation. (Photo: File)

Nawaz Sharif may travel to London for further treatment: report

Sharif was shifted to his Jati Umra Raiwind residence in Lahore on Wednesday after his two-week stay at a Pakistani hospital for treatment of multiple diseases. (Photo: FIle)

Pak Hindu girl student raped and murdered, reveals autopsy report

Nimrita Chandni, a final-year student of Bibi Asifa Dental College in Sindh province, was found dead on a cot by her friends on September 16 with a rope tied to her neck. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham