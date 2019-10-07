World Neighbours 07 Oct 2019 Pakistan took no act ...
World, Neighbours

Pakistan took no action against Hafiz Saeed: FATF in setback for Imran govt

ANI
Published Oct 7, 2019, 10:17 am IST
Updated Oct 7, 2019, 10:19 am IST
FATF is expected to have a final review of the matter during its next meeting between 13 and 18 October in Paris.
The observations are a major blow to Pakistan which faces the threat of being placed under the FATF's "blacklist". (Photo File)
 The observations are a major blow to Pakistan which faces the threat of being placed under the FATF's "blacklist". (Photo File)

Islamabad: In a major setback for Pakistan, the Asia Pacific Group (APG) of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has concluded that Islamabad has not taken sufficient measures to fully implement UNSCR 1267 obligations against 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed and other individuals associated with LeT, JuD, FIF, among other terror groups.

In its latest report titled Mutual Evaluation Report of Pakistan, the APG has asked the country to "identify, assess and understand" its money laundering or terror financing risks, including the risks associated with terrorist groups operating in Pakistan such as Da'esh, al-Qaeda, Jama'at-ud-Da'wa (JuD), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), among other terror groups.

 

"Pakistan has not taken sufficient measures to fully implement UNSCR 1267 obligations against all listed individuals and entities - especially those associated with Lashkar-eTayyiba (LeT)/Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD), and Falah-i-Insaniat Foundation (FIF) as well as the groups'," the report read.

"Pakistan should adequately identify, assess and understand its ML (Money Laundering)/TF (Terror Financing) risks including transnational risks and risks associated with terrorist groups operating in Pakistan such as Da'esh, AQ, JuD, FiF, LeT, JeM, HQN, and this should be used to implement a comprehensive and coordinated risk-based approach to combating ML and TF," it states.

The observations are a major blow to Pakistan which faces the threat of being placed under the FATF's "blacklist". It may be recalled that Islamabad was placed by the international money laundering watchdog on its "grey list" in June 2018, and was given a 15-month dateline to implement its 27-point action plan.

With the dateline having ended in September, the FATF is expected to have a final review of the matter during its next meeting between 13 and 18 October in Paris.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: fatf, imran khan, hafiz saeed, let, jaish-e-mohammed
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad


Latest From World

Mahara, a senior member of the ruling Nepal Communist Party and former Maoist rebel, denied the allegation but stepped down as speaker last week after the woman gave details of the assault to media. (Photo: PTI)

Nepal parliament speaker arrested over rape allegations

During the July 25 call, Trump pressed Zelensky for an investigation into former US vice president and current Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, according to a summary of the call released by the Trump administration. (Photo: File)

Donald Trump amps up complaints, says 'nervous Nancy' may be guilty of treason

Samuel Little confessed to 93 homicides -- mostly of women -- between 1970 and 2005, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said. (Photo: fbi.gov)

‘Most prolific’ US serial killer murdered at least 50, believed he would get away

Two protesters have been charged with violating Hong Kong's new ban that criminalised the wearing of masks at rallies. (Photo: AP)

2 protesters charged in first use of Hong Kong's new mask ban



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Honda Diwali offers: Benefits of up to Rs 5 lakh

Honda is offering the maximum benefit of Rs 5 lakh on its flagship SUV, the CR-V.
 

Maruti Baleno RS prices Slashed by Rs 1 lakh

Maruti is unlikely to upgrade the 1.0-litre boosterjet engine to make it BS6 compliant.
 

Bigg Boss 13 Day 5: Girls get back at boys by nominating them

Boys from Bigg Boss 13.
 

Ranveer Singh buys Lamborgini at this price; find out

Ranveer Singh.
 

Samsung Galaxy M30s review: Samsung’s back in the mid-range game

With cut-throat competition in the segment, Samsung resurrects their M-series king, the M30s, taking all the good stuff from the M30 and adding more to get back in the modern mid-range game.
 

Greta Thunberg changes her Twitter bio to mock Putin after he criticised her speech

Now, after Putin's statements, she's changed it to "A kind but poorly informed teenager". (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Nepal's Lower House speaker resigns over rape accusations

On Sunday evening, the victim alleged that Mahara raped her in her rented flat in Tinkune, Kathmandu when her husband was not at home. (Photo: ANI)

Police case against students for protesting at Imran Khan rally: report

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (Photo: ANI)

Pakistan can’t take issue of Kashmir to ICJ: Pakistan’s Law Ministry

The Foreign Minister said public life in Pakistan Administrated Kashmir is free, while around four thousand Kashmiris have been detained in Kashmir by the Indian forces. (Photo: AP)

Jammu & Kashmir escalation may lead to unimaginable fallout: Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

Pakistan cleric Tahirul Qadri quits politics

Tahirul Qadri (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham