167th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

4,202,562

91,723

Recovered

3,247,297

69,624

Deaths

71,687

1,008

Maharashtra90721264440026604 Andhra Pradesh4981253940194417 Tamil Nadu4634804041867839 Karnataka3985512928736393 Uttar Pradesh2662832007383920 Delhi1914491659734567 West Bengal1807881540883562 Bihar147658130300754 Telangana140969107530886 Assam12546092718360 Odisha12403196364599 Gujarat104341824983106 Rajasthan90956719901137 Kerala8784264751348 Haryana7654960051806 Madhya Pradesh73574532571572 Punjab63473425431862 Jharkhand5106332403469 Chhatisgarh4526321198380 Jammu and Kashmir4355731435784 Uttarakhand2462915547341 Goa2082914747236 Puducherry1703210674314 Tripura151278483144 Himachal Pradesh7415492054 Manipur7022489938 Chandigarh5763243171 Arunachal Pradesh500028858 Nagaland417830588 Meghalaya3005116216 Sikkim191012255 Mizoram10935890
World Neighbours 07 Sep 2020 China shows off COVI ...
World, Neighbours

China shows off COVID-19 vaccines at Beijing trade fair

AFP
Published Sep 7, 2020, 4:06 pm IST
Updated Sep 7, 2020, 4:06 pm IST
The potential vaccines on display are among nearly 10 worldwide to enter phase 3 trials, the last step ahead of regulatory approval
A visitor wearing a face mask takes a photo of a model of a coronavirus and boxes for COVID-19 vaccines at a display by Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinopharm at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. With the COVID-19 pandemic largely under control, China's capital on Saturday kicked off one of the first large-scale public events since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, as tens of thousands of attendees were expected to visit displays from nearly 2,000 Chinese and foreign companies showcasing their products and services. (AP)
 A visitor wearing a face mask takes a photo of a model of a coronavirus and boxes for COVID-19 vaccines at a display by Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinopharm at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. With the COVID-19 pandemic largely under control, China's capital on Saturday kicked off one of the first large-scale public events since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, as tens of thousands of attendees were expected to visit displays from nearly 2,000 Chinese and foreign companies showcasing their products and services. (AP)

Beijing: China has put its homegrown coronavirus vaccines on display for the first time, as the country where the contagion was discovered looks to shape the narrative surrounding the pandemic.

High hopes hang on the small vials of liquid on show at a Beijing trade fair this week -- vaccine candidates produced by Chinese companies Sinovac Biotech and Sinopharm.

 

Neither has hit the market yet but the makers hope they will be approved after all-important phase 3 trials as early as year-end.

A Sinovac representative told AFP his firm has already "completed the construction of a vaccine factory" able to produce 300 million doses a year.

On Monday, people at the trade fair crowded around booths showing the potential game-changing vaccines.

China, which is facing a storm of foreign criticism over its early handling of the pandemic, has been trying to repurpose the story of Covid-19.

State media and officials are now emphasising the revival of Wuhan, the central Chinese city where the deadly pathogen surfaced, as a success story in the fight against the virus.

 

They are also touting progress on domestic vaccines as a sign of Chinese leadership and resilience in the face of an unprecedented health threat that has pummelled the global economy.

In May, President Xi Jinping pledged to make any potential vaccine developed by China a "global public good".

The potential vaccines on display are among nearly 10 worldwide to enter phase 3 trials, typically the last step ahead of regulatory approval, as countries race to stub out the virus and reboot battered economies.

Sinopharm said it anticipates the antibodies from its jab to last between one and three years -- although the final result will only be known after the trials.

 

China's nationalistic tabloid Global Times reported last month that "the price of the vaccines will not be high".

Every two doses should cost below 1,000 yuan ($146), the report said, citing Sinopharm's chairman, who told media he has already been injected with one of the candidate vaccines.

China's official Xinhua news agency reported Monday that another vaccine candidate, developed by Chinese military scientists, can deal with mutations in the coronavirus.

As of last month, at least 5.7 billion doses of the vaccines under development around the world had been pre-ordered.

 

But the World Health Organization has warned that widespread immunisation against Covid-19 may not be on the cards until the middle of next year.

...
Tags: chinese vaccine, beijing trade fair, sinopharm, sinovac biotech, coronavirus vaccine, covid-19 vaccine


Latest From World

Nasal swab sample is collected from Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, right, at a testing site in Hong Kong Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. Hong Kong began a voluntary mass-testing program for coronavirus Tuesday as part of a strategy to break the chain of transmission in the city's third outbreak of the disease. (HKGIS via AP)

Hongkongers steer clear of China's mass coronavirus testing plans

In a phone call to Trump on Sunday, King Salman affirmed the

Saudi king calls for 'fair' Palestinian solution in Trump call

A woman covers herself by an old Belarusian national flag reacts as opposition supporters gather in front of police line toward the Independence Palace, residence of the President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. Sunday's demonstration marked the beginning of the fifth week of daily protests calling for Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's resignation in the wake of allegedly manipulated elections. (AP)

Scores detained as fresh protests hit Belarus capital

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, second right, addresses the media on the first day of her election campaign in Rotorua, New Zealand, Monday, Sept 7. 2020. Ardern said that her government will create a new public holiday to celebrate the Maori New Year if it is reelected next month. (AP)

New Zealand government to honour Maori New Year if reelected



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Wuhan’s COVID origin spot sealed off as city touts recovery

Wuhan still restricts access to locations like the Huanan market, which was linked to the first identified cluster of infections in December. (AFP)

Fire on oil tanker off Sri Lanka's coast under control, but not extinguished

Tug boats and ships battle the fire on MT New Diamond, off the eastern coast of Sri Lanka in the Indian Ocean, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. The fire on the large oil tanker off Sri Lanka's coast has been brought under control but is still not extinguished, the navy said Saturday. The tanker, carrying nearly 2 million barrels of crude oil, was drifting about 20 nautical miles (37 kilometers) from Sri Lanka's eastern coast and on Friday evening a tug boat towed it to the deep sea away from land, said navy spokesman Capt. Indika de Silva. (AP)

Fire-stricken oil tanker pushed away from Sri Lankan coast

Sri Lanka's Air Force fireboats battling to extinguish a fire on the Panamanian-registered crude oil tanker New Diamond, some 60 kms off Sri Lanka's eastern coast where a fire was reported inside the engine room. Panamanian-registered oil tanker burned out of control for a second day off Sri Lanka on September 4, raising fears of a major new oil spill in the Indian Ocean. Sri Lankan navy and India coastguard fired water cannon while an air force helicopter dropped water on the drifting New Diamond. (AFP)

Underground gas pipeline blast kills worshippers at Bangladesh mosque

Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Saturday, September 5, 2020. Dozens of Muslim worshipers suffered burn injuries critically during evening prayers after explosions of a gas pipeline installed underground near a mosque outside Bangladesh capital, officials said Saturday. (AP)

Chinese defence minister may talk to Rajnath over border tension

Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghi is understood to have sought a meeting with his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh. (AFP File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham