Cricket World Cup 2019

World Neighbours 07 Jun 2019 Voluntary cut in def ...
World, Neighbours

Voluntary cut in defence budget will not impact 'response potential': Pak Army chief

PTI
Published Jun 7, 2019, 1:37 pm IST
Updated Jun 7, 2019, 1:37 pm IST
'The no pay raise decision is also only for the officers and not for the soldiers,' Bajwa said in a statement.
Bajwa who spent Eid-ul-Fitr with troops along the Line of Control (LoC) said the best Eid for a soldier is to have pride for being on duty of defending the motherland even on such festive days away from the family. (Photo: File)
 Bajwa who spent Eid-ul-Fitr with troops along the Line of Control (LoC) said the best Eid for a soldier is to have pride for being on duty of defending the motherland even on such festive days away from the family. (Photo: File)

Islamabad: The Pakistan Army's move to slash its defence budget for one year will not impact the military's "response potential" to all types of threat, Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has asserted as he celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr with soldiers posted along the LoC with India.

Pakistan's military, in a rare move, decided to voluntarily cut the defence budget for the next fiscal year amid an austerity drive launched by the government to solve the cash-strapped nation's financial woes.

 

Commenting for the first time on the unprecedented move by the powerful military, Chief of Army Staff General Bajwa on Wednesday assured the nation that there would be no impact to the military's "response potential" due to the voluntary cut in the defence budget.

Bajwa who spent Eid-ul-Fitr with troops along the Line of Control (LoC) said the best Eid for a soldier is to have pride for being on duty of defending the motherland even on such festive days away from the family.

"For defenders of Pakistan, our first family is the Pakistani nation, then the ones back home," he said while giving a pep talk to the troops.

Speaking on the voluntary decision to forego even the routine increase in the annual defence budget, the army chief said, "This initiative is not a favour to the nation as we are one through thick and thin."

"Irrespective of the voluntary cut in defence budget coming financial year (FY), there shall be no impact on our response potential to all types of threat and quality of life of the soldiers.

"The no pay raise decision is also only for the officers and not for the soldiers," Bajwa said in a statement.

He said the Pakistan Army will manage the shortfall during the financial year by "tightening our belt".

Pakistan in 2018 was the 20th biggest military spender in the world with an expenditure of USD 11.4 billion, a report published by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute said in April.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has welcomed the military's voluntary cuts, especially in light of the country's financial situation.

His cash-strapped government has negotiated a USD 6 billion bailout package from the International Monetary Fund to overcome the financial woes facing the country.

Khan said he was grateful for the move that came "despite multiple security challenges" that Pakistan faces.

He added that the funds saved will be used for the development of the newly-merged tribal areas as well as in Balochistan.

Meanwhile, the Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor tweeted on Wednesday that voluntary cuts in the defence budget for a year would not be at the cost of defence and security.

"We shall maintain effective response potential to all threats. Three services will manage impact of the cut through appropriate internal measures.

In another tweet on Wednesday, he criticised the Indian media reaction to the Pakistani military's gesture.

"Indian fake media busy spinning on our internal def budgeting choice. Don't forget, we were the same forces with same budget on 27 Feb 19. We have the capability & capacity to respond. Remember, it's not budgeting, it's resolve of force & the nation firmly standing behind its forces," the military spokesman tweeted.

He was apparently referring to the tensions between India and Pakistan which worsened after a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) suicide bomber attacked a CRPF convoy in Pulwama in February.

Following the terror attack, Indian fighter jets struck a terrorist training camp of the JeM in Pakistan's Balakot on February 26. Pakistan carried out a counter-offensive the next day and downed a MiG-21 in an aerial combat and captured an IAF pilot, who was later handed over to India.

...
Tags: pakistan army, qamar javed bajwa, line of control, imran khan, jaish-e-mohammed
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

She entered the keynote session, went up on- stage and shouted,

Indian-American activist storms on stage, shouts at Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos

The President added that President Barack Obama's administration had ignored a Russian offer to agree on a set of rules regarding modern communications. (Photo: File)

Didn't meddle, aren't meddling, will not meddle in any elections: Putin

‘These committees undertake their work outside of norms of transparency and there is hardly any effort to make the broader UN membership or the international community aware of their various decisions,’ Naidu said. (Photo: AFP)

India criticises lack of transparency in functioning of UNSC's Sanctions Committees

Now, in Nayib Bukele first week in office, some officials in the Central American country are reeling from the power of the presidential tweet. (Photo: Nayib Bukele Twitter)

New president of El Salvador wields his power via Twitter, firing officials



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

A Naxal for 20 years, this man now works for society's betterment

Arjun worked as a Naxal cadre for almost 20-years before realizing that their ideology is not good for society. He was in charge of South Bastar division of the Chetna Natya Mandali, a cultural wing of the Naxalites before surrendered before police in Sukma on March 8. (Photo: ANI)
 

First Indian-origin man join UK Foreign Office Board

After a few childhood years in India, Iyer moved back to the UK aged 11 to be based in Stoke-on-Trent in central England. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala lottery results to be declared today; first prize worth Rs 80 lakh

The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the complete book costs Rs 750. (Photo: For represntational purpose)
 

New president of El Salvador wields his power via Twitter, firing officials

Now, in Nayib Bukele first week in office, some officials in the Central American country are reeling from the power of the presidential tweet. (Photo: Nayib Bukele Twitter)
 

Bharat box-office update: Salman Khan’s film mints this much rupees on day 2

Salman Khan in Bharat.
 

3 Indian-origin women among America's richest self-made women: Forbes

Ullal, who has been ranked 18th in the list, has a net worth of $1.4 billion. (Photo: PTI/ Wikimedia Commons)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Two dead, 100 injured as storm hits Nepal's Far-Western region

While 77 people were wounded due to the storms in Kailali, 23 people have been injured in Kanchanpur, taking the total count up to a hundred. (Photo: ANI)

Xi Jinping in Russia to usher 'new era' of friendship

From Moscow, Xi will travel to Russia's former imperial capital Saint Petersburg to attend the Economic Forum hosted by Putin on Thursday and Friday. (Photo: AP)

Donald, Melania Trump host Prince Charles, Camilla at banquet

Donald and Melania Trump were accompanied by their children- Ivanka, Donald TrumpJr., Tiffany and Eric. Ivanka and Eric were present with their partners Jared Kushner and Lara Trump, respectively. (Photo: ANI)

Pak military voluntarily cuts defence budget amid crisis, Imran Khan applauds move

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that he was very appreciative of the Pakistani military's 'unprecedented voluntary initiative of stringent cuts in their defence expenditures' especially in light of the country's poor financial situation. (Photo: File)

Ahead of Eid, Pakistan launches its first ever moon-sighting website

The website 'pakmoonsighting .pk' was inaugurated on Sunday, two weeks after Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry made an announcement regarding the preparation of a scientific lunar calendar. (Photo: Screenshot)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham