search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Neighbours

Sri Lanka emergency: Govt blocks Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp amid riots

AP
Published Mar 7, 2018, 4:44 pm IST
Updated Mar 7, 2018, 4:44 pm IST
Anti-Muslim riots began Monday after a Buddhist Sinhalese man died after reportedly being attacked by a group of Muslim youths.
The government order came as anti-Muslim rioting flared anew, with Buddhist mobs attacking mosques and Muslim-owned shops in at least two towns. (Representational Image/ AP)
  The government order came as anti-Muslim rioting flared anew, with Buddhist mobs attacking mosques and Muslim-owned shops in at least two towns. (Representational Image/ AP)

Colombo: Residents say anti-Muslim rioting has flared anew in central Sri Lanka despite a state of emergency, with Buddhist mobs burning mosques and Muslim-owned shops in at least two towns.

The police ordered a curfew across much of the region Wednesday for a third day, trying to calm the situation.

 

An area resident who requested anonymity, fearing reprisal attacks, said two mosques and some Muslim-owned shops were attacked Wednesday in two towns in the central hills. The extent of the damage could not be verified.

Also Read: Sri Lanka declares state of emergency following Buddhist-Muslim clashes

Meanwhile, an internet company official says the government has ordered popular social media networks blocked across a swathe of central Sri Lanka in an attempt to stop the spread of religious violence.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity under company policy, said the networks, including Facebook, Instagram, Viber and WhatsApp, were blocked in the central hills, scene of the violence. Outside of that region, though, many people were also unable to access the social media sites.

The government order came as anti-Muslim rioting flared anew, with Buddhist mobs attacking mosques and Muslim-owned shops in at least two towns.

Anti-Muslim riots began Monday after a Buddhist Sinhalese man died after reportedly being attacked by a group of Muslim youths. Sri Lanka has long been divided between the majority Sinhalese, who are overwhelmingly Buddhist, and minority Tamils who are Hindu, Muslim and Christian.

Tags: sri lanka emergency, whatsapp, facebook, instagram
Location: Sri Lanka, Western, Colombo




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Redmi 5 teased for India, expected to launch on 14 March

The Redmi 5 is essentially an upgrade to the Redmi 4 from 2017 with all the modern elements. (Photo: Redmi 5 from China)
 

Holiday declared for Telangana women staff on March 8

Telangana govt has declared a special casual leave to all women employees in the state on Thursday. ()
 

GTA 6 rumoured to have a female protagonist in Vice City, could launch in 2022

The worlds of GTA have always shown a sarcastic approach to the society from men’s perspective. (Representative Photo: GTA 5, courtesy: Rockstar Games)
 

This man’s old iPhone 6s works like new after battery replacement

The cost of replacing the battery on an old iPhone will cost up to Rs 2,600 for Indian users, which is comparatively much cheaper than going for a brand new unit.
 

Buying a new TV? Read this first

Screen size is one of the biggest deciding factors while opting for the TV.
 

Greek man left confused and unable to speak after being bitten by his cat

Cat bites can be damaging through infections and may lead to permanent disabilities (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Pakistan army claims to have shot down Indian ‘spy drone’ near Kashmir

The military said in a statement late Tuesday that the drone violated Pakistan's airspace and was spying when it was shot down in the village of Chirikot along the Line of Control in Kashmir. (Photo: File/ Representational)

Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) to elect an interim President

Nawaz Sharif

Going to be blown up: Imran Khan’s ex-wife flees Pak after death threats

She also raised speculations over Imran Khan’s political ambitions claiming that he was ‘very clear’ that becoming prime minister an ‘end in itself for him.’ (Photo: @RehamKhan1)

Everything gone: Rohingya villages bulldozed, perhaps to erase massacre evidence

The Rohingya believe the government is intentionally eviscerating the remnants of their culture to make it nearly impossible for them to return. (Representational Image)

China set to ratify removal of two-term limit for Xi

President Xi Jinping
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham