World Neighbours 06 Nov 2021 China successfully l ...
World, Neighbours

China successfully launches 3 new remote sensing satellites

PTI
Published Nov 6, 2021, 11:25 am IST
Updated Nov 6, 2021, 11:25 am IST
The satellites, belonging to the Yaogan-35 family, were launched by a Long March-2D carrier rocket
This launch marked the 396th mission for the Long March series carrier rockets. (Photo: AP)
 This launch marked the 396th mission for the Long March series carrier rockets. (Photo: AP)

Beijing: China on Saturday successfully launched three new remote sensing satellites from the Xichang Satellite Launch Centre in the country's southwestern Sichuan province, official media reported.

The satellites, belonging to the Yaogan-35 family, were launched by a Long March-2D carrier rocket and entered the planned orbit successfully, according to the Xinhua news agency.

 

This launch marked the 396th mission for the Long March series carrier rockets.

In March 2019, China's Long March-3B rocket -- regarded as the main stay of the country's space programme since 1970 -- had successfully completed its 300th launch by putting a new communication satellite into orbit.

The Long March carrier rocket series, developed by the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, is responsible for about 96.4 per cent of all the launch missions in China.

It took 37 years for the Long March rockets to complete the first 100 launches, 7.5 years to complete the second 100 launches, and only about four years to accomplish the final 100, with the average number of launches per year increasing from 2.7 to 13.3 and then to 23.5, Xinhua reported in 2019.

 

...
Tags: remote sensing satellites
Location: China, Peking, Peking


Latest From World

Democrats celebrate on the House floor late Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Washington, after the House approved a $1 trillion package of road and other infrastructure projects after Democrats resolved a months-long standoff between progressives and moderates, notching a victory that President Joe Biden and his party had become increasingly anxious to claim. (House Television via AP)

US Congress okays $1 trillion infrastructure bill, a long-delayed win for Biden

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has determined that for purposes of travel to the United States, vaccines accepted will include FDA approved or authorised and World Health Organisation (WHO) emergency use listed (EUL) vaccines. (Representational Image/AP)

US to lift all travel restrictions for fully vaccinated foreign nationals

In July 2020, Washington told China to shutter its consulate in Houston, prompting Beijing to retaliate with an order for a U.S. diplomatic facility in the southwestern city of Chengdu to close. (Bloomberg)

Xi, Biden likely to agree on reopening consulates

A ten year old child high fives Pharmacist Colleen Teevan after he received the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine for kids at Hartford Hospital in Hartford, Connecticut on November 2, 2021. (JOSEPH PREZIOSO / AFP)

US gives final clearance to COVID-19 shots for kids 5 to 11



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

FATF says Pakistan will remain on its 'grey list'

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. (AFP file Photo)

China reports 43 new Covid cases on October 21, vs 21 a day earlier

A man and a child wears masks as they visit Tiananmen Gate in Beijing. (Photo: AP)

Pakistan Navy claims it 'blocked' Indian submarine entering waters

Pakistan military said in a statement that the incident had occurred on October 16. (Representational Image)

Third Chinese city placed under COVID lockdown

The resurgence prompted officials this week to lock down Lanzhou city -- with a population of over four million -- and Ejin in the Inner Mongolia region. (Representational image: AFP)

Bangladesh communal violence: 71 cases filed, 450 arrested

Hundreds of Hindus protesting against attacks on temples and the killing of two Hindu devotees in another district shout slogans in Dhaka, Bangladesh. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->