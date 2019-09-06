World Neighbours 06 Sep 2019 Kashmir is Pak's 'ju ...
World, Neighbours

Kashmir is Pak's 'jugular vein', India's decision challenges our security: Imran Khan

PTI
Published Sep 6, 2019, 3:10 pm IST
Updated Sep 6, 2019, 3:10 pm IST
President Alvi said Pakistan will continue to support the people of Kashmir and will raise the issue at all levels and platforms.
Prime Minister Khan in his message on Pakistan's Defence and Martyrs Day said his government has launched a proactive diplomatic campaign in the world capitals and at the United Nations to apprise the world community about Kashmir after India revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5. (Photo: File)
 Prime Minister Khan in his message on Pakistan's Defence and Martyrs Day said his government has launched a proactive diplomatic campaign in the world capitals and at the United Nations to apprise the world community about Kashmir after India revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5. (Photo: File)

Islamabad: Kashmir is Pakistan's "jugular vein" and India's decision to alter its special status poses challenges to the country's security and integrity, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday.

Prime Minister Khan in his message on Pakistan's Defence and Martyrs Day said his government has launched a proactive diplomatic campaign in the world capitals and at the United Nations to apprise the world community about Kashmir after India revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5.

 

Pakistan observes September 6 as the Defence and Martyrs Day to mark the anniversary of the 1965 war with India. "For Pakistan, Kashmir stands as its jugular vein. Altering its status poses challenges to Pakistan's security and integrity," Khan said.

"I have also urged upon the international community to seriously consider the safety and security of India's nuclear arsenal... this is an issue that impacts not just the South Asian region but the whole world," he said.

The Prime Minister said the world community will be responsible for the "catastrophic aftermath" if it fails to pay attention to India's nuclear arsenal. "I have informed the world that Pakistan does not want war, but at the same time, Pakistan cannot remain oblivious to the challenges posed to its security and integrity," Khan said. Tensions between India and Pakistan have spiked after New Delhi withdrew Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated it into two union territories on August 5.

Asserting that abrogation of Article 370 was its internal matter, India has strongly criticised Pakistan for making "irresponsible statements" and provocative anti-India rhetoric over issues internal to it. Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa who addressed the main ceremony at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi said Kashmir was the "unfulfilled agenda" of the completion of Pakistan.

"I want to make it clear that Kashmir is the unfulfilled agenda of the completion of Pakistan. It will remain so until it is a resolved according to the UN resolutions," he said.

Bajwa said Pakistan had won its battle against terrorism and was now fighting to end poverty and backwardness. "Today there is a better environment of peace in Pakistan and the country gives the message of peace and security to the world," he said. "Pakistan has fulfilled its responsibilities in the war on terrorism and now responsibility rests with the world community to full its responsibility and reject all forms of terrorism and extremism. Our fight now is against poverty, unemployment and economic backwardness after successfully confronting the menace of terrorism," he said.

The Army chief said Pakistan would continue supporting the peace process in Afghanistan, adding that the complete peace would be possible if all the Afghan groups were part of it. "Pakistan's support will continue until complete peace is achieved in Afghanistan," he said, amidst reports that the US and the Taliban militants are set to sign a peace deal soon to end the brutal war in the country.

President Arif Alvi in his message said Pakistan will continue to support the people of Kashmir and will raise the issue at all levels and platforms.

...
Tags: article 370, imran khan, kashmir issue, united nations
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad


Latest From World

Residents of a village in Bali got a shock when they spotted a two-headed snake in their midst -- a rare find in the wild. (Photo: YouTube/ video screengrab)

Two-headed snake, fitting palm of hand, spotted in Indonesia

The continuing act of defiance came two days after Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announced that her government will be formally withdrawing an extradition bill that sparked the demonstrations. (Photo: AP)

Hong Kong students form human chains in continuing protests

Pakistan has been under the FATF radar for its complicity towards terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) among others. (Photo: Representational)

Pak lobbies for support on issues related to grey-listing

He captioned the screenshots, 'Was placed in charge of the group chat this week and I think I handled it pretty well.' (Photo: Twitter)

Post rating less than 5? Admin removed you: Ireland man takes role of group seriously



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Dance on ramp: Deepika Padukone grooves with Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla at fashion show

Deepika Padukone dances with Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Two-headed snake, fitting palm of hand, spotted in Indonesia

Residents of a village in Bali got a shock when they spotted a two-headed snake in their midst -- a rare find in the wild. (Photo: YouTube/ video screengrab)
 

Delhi restaurant introduces ‘Article 370’ thali for J&K residents, read details here

The vegetarian thali costs Rs 2,370 and non-vegetarian thali costs Rs 2,669 (taxes extra). (Photo: Zomato)
 

Dylan Farrow slams Scarlett Johansson for supporting Woody Allen

Scarlett Johansson and Woody Allen. (Photo source: AP)
 

Reliance rolls out JioFiber, offering minimum 100 Mpbs speed for Rs 699 a month

JioFiber will offer broadband internet speeds of up to 1 Gbps for Rs 8,499 per month, the company said in a statement. (Photo: File | ANI)
 

iPhone 11 trailer released; first look at Apple’s gorgeous design

Realistic concept video of Apple iPhone 11.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Sri Lanka: 293 suspects arrested in connection with Easter Sunday attacks

The island nation was put under a state of emergency for a period of four months from April to August. (Photo: File)

Kashmir issue does not concern Muslim community: UAE snubs Pak

Foreign Ministers of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir respectively arrived to discuss the Kashmir issue that has been persistently internalised by Pakistan since India changed the constitutional status of the region. (Photo: ANI)

Kartarpur Corridor: India, Pak hold 3rd round of talks to finalise modalities

The corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district of Punjab. (Photo: File)

Watch: Pak boy's prescription for Imran Khan to fix economy instead of Kashmir

The boy said that Pakistan cannot solve the Kashmir issue unless it is able to match India’s economic strength in order to be taken seriously globally. (Photo: Twitter | video screengrab)

‘Goes begging in every country’: Bhutto’s daughter slams Pak PM for economic crisis

The 26-year-old also targeted Khan over his past promises. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham