103rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

675,898

1,994

Recovered

410,387

1,322

Deaths

19,305

25

Maharashtra2000641080828671 Tamil Nadu107001605921450 Delhi97200682563004 Gujarat35398254141926 Uttar Pradesh2655418154773 Telangana2231211537288 Karnataka215499246335 West Bengal2123114166736 Rajasthan1975615663453 Andhra Pradesh186978422232 Haryana1669012493260 Madhya Pradesh1460411234598 Bihar11860876590 Assam11002674414 Odisha9070622446 Jammu and Kashmir82465143127 Punjab61094306162 Kerala5205304826 Chhatisgarh3161252614 Uttarakhand3093250242 Jharkhand2739203514 Goa16848256 Tripura155812021 Manipur13256670 Himachal Pradesh104871510 Puducherry94644814 Nagaland5782280 Chandigarh4663956 Arunachal Pradesh252751 Mizoram1601230 Sikkim101520 Meghalaya50421
World Neighbours 06 Jul 2020 Troops taking effect ...
World, Neighbours

Troops taking effective measures to disengage and ease tensions: China

PTI
Published Jul 6, 2020, 4:03 pm IST
Updated Jul 6, 2020, 4:03 pm IST
China's People's Liberation Army was seen removing tents and structures at patrolling point 14, the sources in New Delhi also say
A convoy of Indian army trucks move towards the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. (PTI)
  A convoy of Indian army trucks move towards the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. (PTI)

Beijing: China on Monday said the front-line troops are taking "effective measures" and making "progress" to disengage and ease the tensions in the Galwan Valley along the Line of Actual Control with India.

The remarks of China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian came after government sources in New Delhi said the Chinese Army was seen removing tents and moving back from certain areas of the Galwan Valley, in a first sign of disengagement of troops from the area.

 

The Galwan Valley was the site of a violent hand-to-hand clash between the two militaries on June 15 that left 20 Indian soldiers dead.

China's People's Liberation Army was seen removing tents and structures at patrolling point 14, the sources said in New Delhi, adding rearward movement of vehicles of Chinese troops was seen in the general area of Galwan and Gogra Hot Springs.

Asked about reports of Chinese troops pulling back from the flash point in Galwan Valley, Zhao said there is progress made on front-line troops taking effective measures to disengage and ease the tensions. He said the Chinese and Indian troops held commander-level talks on June 30 as the two sides continued to work to implement the consensus reached at the two previous rounds of talks. 

"We hope the Indian side will move towards China and through concrete actions implement the consensus and continue the close communication through military and diplomatic channels to jointly push for the de-escalation on the border region," Zhao said. According to the sources in New Delhi, the disengagement of the Chinese troops has started as per an agreement between the Corps Commanders of the two sides.

On June 30, the Indian and Chinese armies held the third round of Lt General-level talks during which both sides agreed on an "expeditious, phased and step wise" de-escalation as a "priority" to end the standoff.

The first round of the Lt General talks were held on June 6 during which both sides finalised an agreement to disengage gradually from all the standoff points beginning with Galwan Valley. The Indian and Chinese armies are locked in a bitter standoff in multiple locations in eastern Ladakh for the last seven weeks.

...
Tags: galwan valley, chinese troops, disengage, india china clash, line of actual control, ladakh border, poeple's liberation army


Latest From World

A nuclear accord with the US signed in 2015 by the Obama administration, under which Iran would stop all nuclear activity, was unilaterally abandoned by the Trump administration in 2018. Since September 2019, Iran began enriching uranium at the Natanz facility, where the accident took place on Thursday. This photo released Nov. 5, 2019, by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, shows centrifuge machines in the Natanz uranium enrichment facility in central Iran. (Photo | AP)

Iran’s nuclear activity takes a major hit due to accident at site

Representational Image. (AP)

Kuwait's new expat bill may force 8 lakh Indians to leave the country

China's President Xi Jinping. (AFP)

China detains professor who criticised Xi over coronavirus

A drone display showing messages of support for the country amid the covid-19 pandemic, above the Han river in central Seoul. (AFP)

Hundreds of drones light up Seoul sky with virus messages



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here are Indian alternatives to the 59 banned Chinese apps

The ban on Chinese applications offers an opportunity for India’s tech ecosystem. (Photo | Flickr - Limelight Leads)
 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

China detains professor who criticised Xi over coronavirus

China's President Xi Jinping. (AFP)

Suspected bubonic plague outbreak in China, authorities forbid hunting of animals

This photo taken on July 5, 2020 shows staff members wearing protective clothing spraying disinfectant in the compounds of a school ahead of the National College Entrance Examination (NCEE), known as Gaokao, in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province. (AFP)

Hair weaves suspected to be from Chinese detention camps seized

US Customs and Border Protection detained a shipment of weaves believed to be made in a Chinese detention camp. The shipment is suspected to be human hair. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection via AP)

WHO says it was alerted about virus by its own office in China, not the government

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a press conference organised by the Geneva Association of United Nations Correspondents (ACANU) amid the COVID-19 outbreak, caused by the novel coronavirus, on July 3, 2020 at the WHO headquarters in Geneva.(AFP)

113 dead in Myanmar's jade mine landslide

This handout from the Myanmar Fire Services Department taken and released on July 2, 2020 shows rescuers attempting to locate survivors after a landslide at a jade mine in Hpakant, Kachin state. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham