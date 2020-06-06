74th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

236,954

8,048

Recovered

113,233

3,712

Deaths

6,649

223

Maharashtra80229286942849 Tamil Nadu2869415762235 Delhi2633410315708 Gujarat19119130111190 Rajasthan100847359218 Uttar Pradesh97335648257 Madhya Pradesh89965878384 West Bengal73032912366 Karnataka4835169357 Bihar4598223329 Andhra Pradesh4250256573 Haryana3597120924 Telangana32901627113 Jammu and Kashmir3142104835 Odisha247814819 Punjab2415204347 Assam19894434 Kerala170071215 Uttarakhand115328610 Jharkhand7642975 Chhatisgarh6781892 Tripura6221730 Himachal Pradesh3691636 Chandigarh3022225 Goa126570 Manipur124110 Puducherry90330 Nagaland8000 Arunachal Pradesh3710 Meghalaya33131 Mizoram1710 Sikkim200
World Neighbours 06 Jun 2020 Imran Khan gets cour ...
World, Neighbours

Imran Khan gets court notice for defamation filed by Nawaz Sharif's brother

PTI
Published Jun 6, 2020, 1:10 pm IST
Updated Jun 6, 2020, 1:10 pm IST
Khan had alleged that Shahbaz Sharif offered him USD 61 million to withdraw the Panama Papers case in Supreme Court against Nawaz Sharif
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. (PTI)
 Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. (PTI)

Lahore: A Pakistani court has issued a notice to Prime Minister Imran Khan in a defamation case filed by PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif seeking early hearing of his suit against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman, pending for three years.

Prime Minister Khan in April 2017 alleged that Shahbaz offered him USD 61 million through a common friend to withdraw the Panama Papers case in the Supreme Court against 70-year-old former prime minister and his elder brother Nawaz Sharif.

 

Sharif, who is currently in London for treatment, is the supremo of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). He was disqualified as prime minister in 2017 by the Supreme Court in 2017 in the Panama Papers case.

Three corruption cases - Avenfield properties, Flagship investment and Al-Azizia steel mills - were registered against the Sharif family by the anti-graft body in 2017 following a judgment by the Supreme Court that disqualified him.

However, Khan did not name the person who offered him USD 61 million on behalf of the Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz.

Lahore's Additional District and Sessions Court on Friday took up Shahbaz's application for early hearing on June 10 in which he pleaded that (Prime Minister) Khan failed to file a written reply for the last three years causing no substantial proceedings in the case.

In total 60 hearings in this case, Khan's lawyer sought adjournment on 33 occasions. In the last hearing, the court was told that lead counsel advisor to Khan, Babar Awan could not travel from Islamabad to Lahore due to COVID-19 and the court adjourned hearing for June 22, a counsel for Shahbaz told the court.

Under the law, he said Awan cannot appear before the court to defend PM Khan since he has become his advisor.

In his petition, Shahbaz requested the court to issue a decree for recovery of USD 61 million as compensation for the publication of defamatory content in his favour for causing great damage to his reputation in the public.

After hearing the arguments, Additional District & Sessions Judge Sohail Anjum issued notice to Prime Minister Khan for June 10 to submit a written reply.

Talking to the media after the court issued notice to Prime Minister Khan, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Auranzeb said, "Imran will no longer qualify on Article 62, 63 of the Constitution if he fails to submit a response in the Rs10bn defamation case. I challenge Imran Khan to answer in court over his allegation of Rs10bn hush money offered by Shehbaz Sharif to him."

She said if on Jun 10 Imran fails to submit an answer in the court he will be officially stamped as a "liar" and will no longer be morally eligible to hold the office of a member of the National Assembly and the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

"Does a liar, incompetent and unqualified person deserve to be the leader of the Pakistani nation," she asked.

Auranzeb further said Imran has been an absconder in this case for the past three years, and has delayed proceedings 33 times.

Similarly, for the last six years he had been an absconder from the foreign funding case and for the past two years over the 23 secret accounts case, she lamented.

...
Tags: imran khan, defamation case, panama papers, nawaz sharif, shahbaz sharif
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad


Latest From World

Protesters hold an Aboriginal flag in Canberra, Australia. (AP)

Australians defy bans to join Black Lives Matter protests

People wear face masks to protect against the coronavirus as they walk across an intersection in Beijing. (AP)

China urges citizens to shun Australia citing racial discrimination

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden. (AFP)

Biden formally clinches Democratic presidential nomination

Canadadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (C) takes part in a Black Lives Matter protest on Parliament Hill.(AFP)

'Stand up to Trump!' Canada protesters shout to Trudeau



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Pakistan reports record single-day spike in coronavirus deaths

Health officials in protective gear take a sample from a man at a screening and testing facility for COVID-19 in Peshawar, Pakistan. (AP)

Security guard injures Kindergarten students in knife attack in China

An employee disinfects and cleans the classroom of a kindergarten in China. (AFP)

US rebukes China for border 'aggression' with India

Indian soldiers keep watch at India-China border. (AFP)

No need for 'third party' intervention at Sino-China border: China

Chinese President Xi Jinping. (AP)

Imran Khan defends lifting lockdown, urges Pak to "live with the virus"

Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan defends lifting lockdown, urges nation to 'live with the virus'. (AFP Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham