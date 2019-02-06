search on deccanchronicle.com
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif likely to be treated in London

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHAFQAT ALI
Published Feb 6, 2019, 2:22 am IST
Updated Feb 6, 2019, 2:22 am IST
Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader says Pakistan lacks facilities needed for treatment of their party supremo.
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif
Islamabad: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif may soon fly to London for medical treatment, sources said.

Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leaders hope that the former prime minister will be allowed to go abroad. The party's legal team is reportedly doing its homework to plead Nawaz Sharif's case for suspension of sentence and his subsequent release on bail in Al-Azizia Steel Mills case.

 

Senior PML-N leader Pervez Malik pleaded that the former Prime Minister should be allowed to go to London for treatment.
Speaking to reporters Mr Malik said that Nawaz Sharif had always been getting treatment abroad and propriety demanded that the three-time prime minister be provided with the facility to get treatment in London.

In his view, the country lacked the facilities needed for the treatment of their party supremo.

The PML-N leadership had been expressing very serious concerns over the health of Nawaz Sharif since he was imprisoned in Alazizia reference in the last week of December.

Nawaz Sharif has already undergone two open heart surgeries in London.

Tags: prime minister nawaz sharif, pervez malik
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad


