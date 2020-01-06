World Neighbours 06 Jan 2020 Pakistan will not al ...
Pakistan will not allow its soil to be used

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHAFQAT ALI
Published Jan 6, 2020, 1:58 am IST
Updated Jan 6, 2020, 1:58 am IST
“Pakistan will support all peaceful efforts and hopes the region doesn’t go towards another war.”
Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor.
Islamabad: Pakistan on Sunday said that under no circumstances Pakistan’s land would be allowed to use against anyone as the US and Iran entered a new phase of tension.

Major General Asif Ghafoor, the director general of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), referred to the US drone strike on Iranian General Qassim Soleimani at Baghdad Airport stating that after the attack geopolitical changes had emerged in the region.

 

He quoted Prime Minister Imran Khan and maintained that Pakistan will not be party to anyone or anything but will be a partner of peace and peace alone.

General Ghafoor said that US secretary of state Mike Pompeo had spoken to Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa who told the US official that the regional situation had been impro-ving, and asked him that tensions between countries of the region should be reduced. He said all relevant countries should move forward with constructive practices and dialogue. “Pakistan will support all peaceful efforts and hopes the region doesn’t go towards another war.”

