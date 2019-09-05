World Neighbours 05 Sep 2019 Hindu girl become fi ...
Hindu girl become first police officer in Pak’s Sindh province

Pushpa Kolhi has been posted as the Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) in the province, Geo News reported.
Islamabad: For the first time, a Hindu girl has been inducted into Sindh Police after passing the provincial competitive examinations, a media report said on Wednesday.

The news was first shared by human rights activist Kapil Dev on his Twitter handle on Tuesday.

“Pushpa Kolhi has become the first girl from #Hindu community who has qualified provincial competitive examination through Sindh Public Service Commission and become Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) in Sindh Police. More power to her!” Dev tweeted.

In January, Suman Pawan Bodani, a Pakistani belonging to the Hindu community, was appointed a judge to the civil and judicial magistrate. Bodani who hails from Sindh's Shahdadkot area, stood 54th in the merit list for the appointment. 

