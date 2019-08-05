World Neighbours 05 Aug 2019 Ready to respond to ...
World, Neighbours

Ready to respond to any 'misadventure' by India, warns Pakistan

PTI
Published Aug 5, 2019, 8:59 am IST
Updated Aug 5, 2019, 8:59 am IST
Pakistan reiterates that Kashmir is a long standing unresolved international dispute which needs peaceful resolution.
Prime Minister Imran Khan called the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting after the Army alleged that India used cluster bombs to target the civilian population in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. (Photo: File)
 Prime Minister Imran Khan called the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting after the Army alleged that India used cluster bombs to target the civilian population in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. (Photo: File)

Islamabad: Pakistan on Sunday warned India that it is ready to respond to any "misadventure or aggression" by the Indian forces, as the country's top civil and military leadership discussed the sudden spike in tensions with New Delhi during a meeting of the National Security Committee.

Prime Minister Imran Khan called the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting after the Army alleged that India used cluster bombs to target the civilian population in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

 

The Indian Army on Saturday termed as "lies and deceit" Pakistan's allegations that Indian troops used cluster bombs targeting civilians along the Line of Control.

The NSC meeting was attended by Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Interior Minister Brig (Retd) Ijaz Shah, three services chiefs, chief of ISI and other senior officials.

A statement issued by the PM Office after the meeting said that Pakistan is "ready to defend itself against any Indian misadventure or aggression" and will continue to provide all out "diplomatic, moral and political support" to the people of Kashmir. The meeting criticised "Indian actions which would have adverse implications for regional and international peace."

Pakistan reiterates that Kashmir is a long standing unresolved international dispute which needs peaceful resolution. Pakistan therefore urges India to come forth to resolve the issue in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people, it said. It said that the recent "buildup of forces" is adding "fuel to fire".

"The forum strongly condemned such Indian strategy at this time when Pakistan and the international community are focused on resolving the Afghan conflict," the statement said.

The recent Indian measures would increase the levels of violence and turn this area into a flashpoint and a destabilising factor in the midst of two strategically capable neighbouring countries, it said.

Khan said India is totally disregarding international obligations and the country's "arrogance will only result in heightening the conflict dynamics in the region." He invited attention of world leaders and international bodies towards "irresponsible, unilateral and irrational behaviour" of Indian leadership.

The Prime Minister concluded the meeting by reaffirming Pakistan's resolve to respond to any Indian misadventure or aggression with full support of the nation.

Earlier, in a series of tweets, Khan said that it's time for US President Donald Trump to mediate on the Kashmir issue. "President Trump offered to mediate on Kashmir. This is the time to do so as situation deteriorates there and along the LOC with new aggressive actions being taken" by Indian forces, he said, adding that this has the "potential to blow up into a regional crisis".

Last month, Trump had made a stunning claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked him to mediate on the vexed issue during their meeting in Japan, evoking a sharp reaction from India which denied Modi making any such request.

In another tweet, Khan said the people of Kashmir "must be allowed to exercise their right to self determination according to UN SC resolutions." "The only road to peace and security in South Asia runs through a peaceful & just settlement of Kashmir," he tweeted. His government also sought support of the Opposition on tension with India.

...
Tags: kashmir issue, indian army, pakistan, imran khan, narendra modi
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad


Latest From World

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is likely to visit India in October to discuss several bilateral and regional issues, including the long-pending pact on the Teesta water sharing and the Rohingya crisis, Foreign Minister Dr A K Momen said here on Sunday. (Photo: File)

B'desh PM to visit India in Oct; Teesta water sharing, Rohingya crisis on agenda

President Donald Trump owes the people of United States more than mere condolences sent via twitter, former FBI Director James Comey said on Sunday following the three incidents of mass shooting within a span of 24 hours in the country. (Photo: File)

'Trump owes us more than condolences,' says Ex-FBI Director after mass shooting in US

More than 100 flights were cancelled in Hong Kong on Monday morning with airport authorities warning passengers of potential disruption, as pro-democracy protesters kick off a city-wide strike. (Photo: AFP)

Amid protests, more than 100 flights cancelled in Hong Kong

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the meeting. (Photo: Twitter)

Pakistan: Imran Khan presides over National Security Committee meeting



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Law which allowed circulation of Rs 1000 notes in 1999 scrapped

Parliament passed a bill to repeal 58 laws from the statute books on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
 

Incredible new Apple leak will save boring 2019 iPhone 11

Apple is saving one standout feature for the iPhone 11 and this is support for the Apple Pencil.
 

Apple has lost faith in 2019 iPhone 11

Apple doesn’t see the upcoming iPhone propelling a turnaround in its sales. (Photo: BGR)
 

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh gets nostalgic on Friendship Day, recalls Army days

Alongside a black-and-white photograph with a friend from his army days, Singh tweeted, 'There is no greater bond than the one made in the Indian Army. Grateful to have had the friendship and company of the nation's best. Cheers to the friends that accept you for who you are and always have your back. Happy World Friendship Day.' (Photo: ANI)
 

Friends in need: Mumbai, UP Police have these reminders on Friendship Day

The picture accompanying the tweet is a collage of photos features policemen helping residents as the city has been battered by heavy downpour of late, disrupting normal life. (Photo: Twitter I @MumbaiPolice)
 

ISRO releases Chandrayaan-2’s first set of pictures of Earth

The Pacific ocean and the continent of America are visible in the pictures which were taken from a distance of 5,000km. (Photo: ISRO/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Pakistan silent on granting consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav

Jadhav, 49, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of

India evaluating Pak's proposal of facilitating consular access to Jadhav

Jadhav, 49, was arrested in March 2016 by Pakistani authorities and sentenced to death in April 2017 on “espionage and terrorism” charges. (Photo: File)

Maryam Nawaz to appear before NAB today in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case

The NAB has purportedly traced numerous telegraphic transfers (TTs) worth millions of rupees by the Sharif family including Maryam. (Photo: ANI)

56 Taliban terrorists, including 7 group commanders killed in Afghanistan

Afghan army spokesperson Mohammad Hanif Rezai said that the government forces targetted the Taliban hideouts in the Qurgan Tepa area located near the provincial capital Pol-e-Khomri. (Photo: File)

Explosion in ward office, 2 vehicles come under attack: Nepal

(Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham