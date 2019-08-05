World Neighbours 05 Aug 2019 Pak's Parliamen ...
Pak's Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Affairs to discuss security situation today

ANI
Published Aug 5, 2019, 1:44 pm IST
Updated Aug 5, 2019, 1:44 pm IST
The meeting will be held at the Parliament House in Islamabad at 2 pm (local time), and chaired by Syed Fakhar Imam.
Islamabad: Pakistan's Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir affairs will meet on Monday to discuss the prevailing security situation in the valley as well as what it claims to be the "Indian misadventure or aggression" along the Line of Control (LoC).

The meeting will be held at the Parliament House in Islamabad at 2 pm (local time), and chaired by Syed Fakhar Imam, reported Radio Pakistan.

 

Kashmir has been on the edge in the wake of a massive security build-up.

On Sunday, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC), which had been called to discuss issues pertaining to national security in the wake of allegations against India using cluster ammunition to target civilians along the Line of Control (LoC).

The allegation of the use of cluster ammunition has been rejected by the Indian Army as "pure propaganda".

