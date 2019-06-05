Cricket World Cup 2019

World Neighbours 05 Jun 2019 Pak military volunta ...
World, Neighbours

Pak military voluntarily cuts defence budget amid crisis, Imran Khan applauds move

PTI
Published Jun 5, 2019, 12:48 pm IST
Updated Jun 5, 2019, 12:48 pm IST
Imran Khan said he was grateful for the move that came 'despite multiple security challenges' that Pakistan faces.
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that he was very appreciative of the Pakistani military's 'unprecedented voluntary initiative of stringent cuts in their defence expenditures' especially in light of the country's poor financial situation. (Photo: File)
 Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that he was very appreciative of the Pakistani military's 'unprecedented voluntary initiative of stringent cuts in their defence expenditures' especially in light of the country's poor financial situation. (Photo: File)

Islamabad: In an unprecedented voluntary move, Pakistan's military has decided to cut its defence budget for the next fiscal year amid an austerity drive launched by the government to help solve the cash-strapped nation's economic problems.

Major General Asif Ghafoor, Director General of Pakistan's Inter Services Public Relations or ISPR -- the media wing of Pakistan's military, in his twitter message on Tuesday said that voluntary cuts in the defence budget for next fiscal year would not be at the cost of defence and security.

 

"Voluntary cut in defence budget for a year will not be at the cost of defence & security. We shall maintain effective response potential to all threats. Three services will manage impact of the cut through appropriate internal measures," Maj Gen Ghafoor said.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that he was very appreciative of the Pakistani military's "unprecedented voluntary initiative of stringent cuts in their defence expenditures" especially in light of the country's poor financial situation.

Imran Khan said he was grateful for the move that came "despite multiple security challenges" that Pakistan faces.

Pakistan's Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry said this was "not a small step at all. Only a strong civilian-military coordination can rescue Pakistan from the deep problems of governance and economy," he said.

On May 28, Pakistan Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Information, Firdous Ashiq Awan, had announced that the country's federal budget will be presented on June 11.

Last month, the government announced that all civil and military institutions would contribute to the austerity-oriented federal budget for 2019-20.

"There will be austerity in the coming budget. We will try to keep government expenditures to the minimum possible level," Imran Khan's adviser on Finance and Economic Affairs Hafeez Shaikh had said.

Pakistan in 2018 was the 20th biggest military spender in the world with an expenditure of USD 11.4 billion, a report published by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (Sipri) said in April.

The military spending of 2018 made up for four per cent of Pakistan's gross domestic product (GDP) which is the highest level since 2004, according to the report by the Sweden-based institute.

The top military spender in the world is the United States, which spent USD 649 billion on its forces last year. The US military spending, however, has decreased by 17 per cent over the past decade, the report said.

...
Tags: pakistan, imran khan, pakistan military, fawad chaudhry, major general asif ghafoor
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

The rocket also carried two communications satellites belonging to China 125, a Beijing-based technology company. (Photo: AP, for representative purpose)

China's tryst with space; launches rocket from ship

The leader of the gang was Castro, who would generate lists of robbery targets in various states around the country, specifically families of Asian and Indian ancestry, and then assign her accomplices to carry out the armed robberies of these families within their homes, the Department of Justice said. (Representational Image)

Woman gang leader in US found guilty of robbing Indian-American homes

The former protects some 700,000 people from deportation, and TPS covers another 300,000, most of them Latin Americans, according to government figures. (Representational Image)

US House approves bill to offer citizenship to ‘dreamer’ immigrants

The two sides reportedly failed to resolve their differences on sanctions waivers. (Photo: AFP | File)

North Korea urges US to resume talks, warns ‘patience has a limit’



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Facebook honours Kochi teenager for spotting memory corruption bug on WhatsApp

Facebook examined the solution provided by the young student and after two months of observation, it decided to honour him for successfully rectifying the error. (Representational Image | File)
 

England’s expanded ‘blue belt’ to help conserve marine species

Several marine species and their habitats will benefit from the creation of this 'blue belt'. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

What! Ananya Panday denied entering club in Mumbai? deets inside

Ananya Panday.
 

'Anyone lost 590 kg of ganja? Don't panic, we found it,' tweets Assam police

The photo shared shows over 50 cartons as large as a suitcase filled with cannabis. (Photo: Assam Police | Twitter)
 

Eid-ul-Fitr 2019: Here's what TV stars wished from Allah!

TV stars wish on Eid 2019.
 

ICC World Cup 2019: South Africa vs India; DC's Dream11 Prediction

The bowling attack of Team India will be led by the pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar and Mohammad Shami. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Ahead of Eid, Pakistan launches its first ever moon-sighting website

The website 'pakmoonsighting .pk' was inaugurated on Sunday, two weeks after Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry made an announcement regarding the preparation of a scientific lunar calendar. (Photo: Screenshot)

9 ministers, 2 Guv from Muslim community in SL resign over Easter bombing allegations

Following the 21 April attacks that claimed 258 lives, some Muslim politicians representing the government came under criticism for their alleged support extended to the rising Muslim militancy. (Photo: File)

NIA team in Colombo to probe ISIS related cases

According to the investigating agency, Aboobacker was allegedly planning suicide attacks at international tourist destinations in Kerala. (Photo:ANI)

US cracks down on terrorist groups, blocks USD 46 mn in funds: Report

Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar. (Photo: File | AFP)

Terror grips Nepal: Bombs planted at various locations, vehicles torched

Police have arrested nine people in connection with Sunday's blasts. (Photo:AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham