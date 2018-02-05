search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Neighbours

India has much to hide, peace elusive till Kashmir issue resolved: Pak

PTI
Published Feb 5, 2018, 3:31 pm IST
Updated Feb 5, 2018, 4:02 pm IST
Pakistan called upon the international community to urge India to 'respect the Human Rights Charter.'
Prime Minister Abbasi in the official message also expressed solidarity with the people of Kashmir. (Photo: File)
 Prime Minister Abbasi in the official message also expressed solidarity with the people of Kashmir. (Photo: File)

Islamabad: Pakistan on Monday said the dream of peace and prosperity in the region would remain elusive without resolving the Kashmir issue and reaffirmed its support for the people in the Valley in their struggle for the right to "self-determination".

President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi made these remarks in their separate messages on Kashmir Solidarity Day.

 

The president said, "Pakistan reiterates its unwavering political, moral and diplomatic support to the people of Occupied Kashmir in their struggle for self-determination right in accordance with UN resolutions."

Prime Minister Abbasi in the official message also expressed solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

He said even after the passage of more than seven decades, the people of Jammu and Kashmir continue to be "deprived of the fundamental right to self-determination in stark contradiction to the promise made to them by the international community through the United Nations Security Council Resolutions".

The prime minister said India refused to allow the visit of the team of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights and the Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission of the OIC to Kashmir, thus denying the international community an opportunity to evaluate the situation on the ground.

"India obviously has much to hide," he claimed.

The two leaders said that the dream of peace and prosperity in the region will remain elusive without resolving the Kashmir dispute.

Pakistan called upon the international community to urge India to "respect the Human Rights Charter, put an immediate end to the gross human rights violations of Kashmiris...and ensure expedited resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in line with the UNSC Resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people."

Meanwhile, Pakistan declared official holiday and the government as well as various groups announced to organise rallies and seminars to highlight the issue of Kashmir.

Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal in a tweet said that Kashmir should become a part of Pakistan.

Tags: mamnoon hussain, shahid khaqan abbasi, kashmir solidarity day, mohammad faisal
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bakery uploads picture of pink 'rock' cake; Internet mistakes it for a vagina

The bakery didn't hold back either, and gave quick-witted responses. (Photo: Facebook/NadiaCakes)
 

Kerala man wins more than Rs 12 crore at Abu Dhabi draw

Mathew, who is from Kerala, was not the only lucky Indian to win the prize (Photo: AFP)
 

Dad’s incestuous relationship with daughter exposed when wife reads her journal

When confronted, he told his wife about the affair and moved 150 miles with his daughter to North Carolina.
 

Scientists warn Earth's magnetic field could be about to flip upside down

Earth's magnetic field could be about to flip upside down, researchers warn. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

New trial set to test if green tea, tomato juice could reduce risk of prostate cancer

Tomato juice and green tea could potentially help treat prostate cancer. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Rush before iPhones become expensive, hefty discounts available on Amazon

The flagship iPhone X, which was launched at a starting price of Rs 89,000, is currently available for Rs 85,991 for the 64GB variant. (Representative Image: iPhone 8)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

China wants ‘Aunty May’ to be warm: British PM wins hearts during visit

Concerned Chinese citizens affectionately nicknamed The British PM 'Aunty May' and worried if her legs were warm enough in the Beijing cold. (Photo: AFP)

Crimes against Rohingya bear ‘the hallmarks of genocide’: UN official

Nearly 700,000 Rohingya have fled their villages into Bangladesh since the Myanmar military’s crackdown following Aug 25 attacks by Rohingya insurgents. (Photo: File/Representational)

India’s has more authority, takes more risks under ‘Modi Doctrine’: China

Modi's strong and decisive governing style and pragmatic governance philosophy paid special attention to delivery of projects committed by India in the neighbourhood. (Photo: File)

As in 26/11, Pak’s ISI trained Kabul attack terrorists: Top Afghan diplomat

Afghanistan's permanent representative to the UN, Mahmoud Saikal, made the serious allegation against the Inter-Services Intelligence in a tweet on Monday (Photo: Twitter/@MahmoudSaikal)

CPEC only economic project: China ready to resolve differences with India

The CPEC is a network of infrastructure projects that are currently under construction throughout Pakistan that will connect China's Xinjiang province with Gwadar port in Pakistan's Balochistan province. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham