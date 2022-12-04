  
World Neighbours 04 Dec 2022 Ready for war with I ...
World, Neighbours

Ready for war with India if attacked: Pakistan new Army chief Munir

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 4, 2022, 10:33 am IST
Updated Dec 4, 2022, 10:33 am IST
Pakistan's newly-appointed Army chief General Asim Munir (Image credit: Twitter/@IntelDte)
 Pakistan's newly-appointed Army chief General Asim Munir (Image credit: Twitter/@IntelDte)

Islamabad: Pakistan's newly-appointed Army chief General Asim Munir on Saturday said that if his country is attacked, the Pakistani armed forces will "not only defend every inch of our motherland, but to take the fight back to the enemy."

Munir made the remarks during his first-ever visit to troops in the frontline areas in Rakhchikri Sector of the Line of Control (LoC) on Saturday.

We have noticed highly irresponsible statements from Indian leadership on Gilgit Baltistan and Jammu and Kashmir recently. Let me make it categorically clear, Pakistan's armed forces are ever ready, not only to defend every inch of our motherland, but to take the fight back to the enemy, if ever, war is imposed on us, he said.

General Munir on November 24 replaced General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who retired after serving two consecutive three-year terms as the Army chief in the coup-prone country, where the military wields considerable power in matters of security and foreign policy.

During his visit to the frontline areas, Chief of Army Staff Gen Munir was briefed on the latest situation along LoC and operational preparedness of the formation.

General Munir interacted with officers and soldiers, appreciating their high morale, professional competence and combat readiness while performing their duties in challenging conditions.

He also talked about some recent statements by Indian officials about Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Any misconception resulting into a misadventure will always be met with the full might of our armed forces backed by a resilient nation, he said.

Earlier on arrival at the LoC, Lieutenant General Shahid Imtiaz, Corps Commander Rawalpindi, received the Army chief.

Relations between India and Pakistan have been strained over the Kashmir issue and cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

The ties between the two countries nosedived after India abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution, revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating the State into two Union Territories on August 5, 2019.

India's decision evoked strong reaction from Pakistan, which downgraded diplomatic ties and expelled the Indian envoy. Trade ties between Pakistan and India have largely been frozen since then.

India has told Pakistan that the entire Union Territory of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh were and will always be an integral and inalienable part of the country. 

...
Tags: india pakistan war, pakistan army chief, general asim munir, pakistan army chief general asim munir
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad


Horoscope 04 December 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From World

Indian-American Pichai was awarded the Padma Bhushan for 2022 in the Trade and Industry category. (Twitter)

'India is a part of me': Google CEO Sundar Pichai after receiving Padma Bhushan

Many people don't realised, for instance, that the Amazon forest produces close to 20 percent of the world's oxygen, the planet's lungs, so to speak. (Image: AP)

Amazon loses 10% of its vegetation in nearly four decades

FBI personnel (Image: AP/representational image)

FBI director raises national security concerns about TikTok

The United States revoked his passport in 2013, leading to Snowden being stranded in a Moscow airport for weeks after arriving from Hong Kong, aiming to reach Ecuador. (Image: AP)

Snowden receives Russian passport, takes citizenship oath



MOST POPULAR

 

Bharat Biotech misstated Covaxin trial data

Extremely serious procedural leniencies and incorrect reporting of the results of trials of Covaxin, Bharat Biotech’s anti-Covid vaccine, have come to light. (AFP)
 

Four movies and 15 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Hit 2 (By arrangement)
 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

China is hardening its position along LAC; US Secretary of Defense

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin speaks during a plenary session at the 19th International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Shangri-la Dialogue, Asia's annual defense and security forum, in Singapore, Saturday, June 11, 2022. (AP /Danial Hakim)

Sri Lanka imposes social media ban after child hunger posts

Sri Lankan lawyers display placards with slogans demanding the protection of the right of expression during a protest outside courts complex in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya leaves for Singapore from Maldives

Rajapaksa, who enjoys immunity from prosecution while he is president, fled the country on Wednesday before resigning to avoid the possibility of arrest (AP file image)

Lanka needs support, not 'unwanted pressure', says India slamming China over spy ship

'Yuan Wang 5' was originally scheduled to arrive at the Chinese-run port on August 11 but it was delayed in absence of permission by Sri Lankan authorities following security concerns raised by India.(AFP)

Sri Lanka's ousted ex-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa returns home from Thailand

Sri Lanka's former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa was accorded a warm welcome as he returned to Colombo from Thailand amid tight security . (AP file photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->