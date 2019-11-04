World Neighbours 04 Nov 2019 Pak court acquits po ...
World, Neighbours

Pak court acquits police officials of custodial killing after Hafiz Saeed mediation

PTI
Published Nov 4, 2019, 9:17 am IST
Updated Nov 4, 2019, 9:17 am IST
The court acquitted them after the family of Ayubi pardoned the suspects on the ‘wish’ of Mumbai attack mastermind Saeed.
Saeed played the role of an arbitrator in the case between the police and the family of Ayubi. (Photo: File)
 Saeed played the role of an arbitrator in the case between the police and the family of Ayubi. (Photo: File)

Islamabad: A Pakistani court has acquitted all three police officials accused of killing an ATM thief in police custody, a case that drew attention after UN designated terrorist Hafiz Saeed played the role of an arbitrator in it.

Additional District and Session (Rahim Yar Khan) Judge Justice Zahid Hussain Bakhtiar acquitted police officials Mahmoodul Hassan, Shafaat Ali and Matloob Hussain this week in the murder of alleged ATM thief Salahuddin Ayubi.

 

The court acquitted them after the family of Ayubi pardoned the suspects on the ‘wish’ of Mumbai attack mastermind Saeed.

Ayubi, who was mentally challenged, died in police custody in August due to alleged torture after his arrest on charges of stealing money from an ATM.

Ayubi’s death sparked outrage across the country.

Saeed played the role of an arbitrator in the case between the police and the family of Ayubi.

Saeed, who has been in the high security Kot Lakhpat Jail here since his arrest on July 17 on charges of terror financing, met the deceased man’s family and convinced them to pardon the policemen allegedly involved in Ayubi’s murder for the sake of Allah.

“Both the accused policemen, their officers and the victim’s family members had detailed couple of meetings with Saeed in the jail who brokered the deal between them,” an official source told PTI.

The Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder had also received assurance by the authorities of construction of a carpeted road and supply of gas to the village of the victim’s family in Gujranwala at an accumulative cost of Rs 800 million to settle the dispute.

 “Since some members of the family of Ayubi were the followers of Saeed, police arranged their ‘special meeting’ with him in jail. After listening to both sides, Saeed gave the victim’s family three options - receive blood money from the accused policemen or pardon them in the name of Allah or pursue legal case against them. The family chose to pardon the policemen,” a government official had told PTI.

When PTI contacted Ayubi’s father Afzaal Ghumman, he confirmed that the family pardoned the accused policemen on the ‘wish’ of Saeed.

 “When we visited him (Saeed) in the jail last week, he gave us three choices. He said pardoning someone in the name of Allah is a far superior act. So we chose to pardon the suspects,” Ghumman said.

Saeed had reportedly ‘directed’ the Punjab government to establish a school, lay a gas network in their (victim’s family) village Gorali, Gujranwala, some 80-km from Lahore, and rebuild a link road in return for the pardon.

 “After Saeed’s mediation, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar visited their (the victim’s) village and assured provision of these facilities there at the earliest,” the source said.

This is perhaps one of the unique cases in the history of the country where a suspect facing terror financing charges settled court matters.

 “This shows how powerful this man (Saeed) is, he said.

In 2016, the government had launched a probe against the Jamaat ud Dawa (JuD) for running a parallel judicial system in Punjab province.

The group was accused of settling matters among the people at its headquarters in Lahore, running a parallel judicial system.

The investigation, however, led to no legal action against the JuD.

The US Department of the Treasury has placed Saeed as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist.

The US, since 2012, has offered a USD 10 million reward for information that brings Saeed to justice.

Saeed-led JuD is believed to be the front organisation for the LeT which is responsible for carrying out the 2008 Mumbai attacks that killed 166 people.

According to officials, the JuD has a vast network which includes 300 seminaries and schools, hospitals, a publishing house and ambulance service.

The JuD and its charity wing Falah-i-Insaniat Foundation (FIF) have about 50,000 volunteers and hundreds of other paid workers.

In March 2019, Punjab police said that the government seized control of 160 seminaries, 32 schools, two colleges, four hospitals, 178 ambulances and 153 dispensaries associated with the JuD and the FIF in province.

At least 56 seminaries and facilities being run by the JuD and the FIF in southern Sindh province were also taken over by authorities in the same month.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

 

...
Tags: pakistan, hafiz saeed, atm, lashkar-e-taiba
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad


Latest From World

Bercow also faced accusations that he fostered a culture of bullying within parliament. (Photo: File)

British MPs vote on new Speaker after John Bercow's departure

Several people were wounded, with one man in a white tee-shirt, believed to be the knifeman, being beaten with sticks by protesters. Another man lay in a pool of blood on the pavement outside the mall. (Photo: AP)

Hong Kong politician's ear partly bitten off as clash ends in bloodbath

The fast food giant said former president and CEO Steve Easterbrook demonstrated poor judgment, and that McDonald’s forbids managers from having romantic relationships with direct or indirect subordinates. (Photo: AP)

McDonald’s fires CEO Steve Easterbrook over ‘consensual relationship’ with employee

Going into this weekend's summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Bangkok there had been hopes of finalising negotiations this year on the 16-nation Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP). (Photo: MEA Twitter)

'ASEAN committed to sign RCEP agreement by Feb 2020,' says Thailand



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Deepika Padukone to star in the Hindi remake of Anushka Shetty starrer 'Arundhati'?

Deepika Padukone and Anushka Shetty.
 

WhatsApp for Android finally gets an excellent iPhone feature

WhatsApp for Android finally starts getting fingerprint unlock.
 

Leonardo DiCaprio hails Greta Thunberg, calls her 'leader of our time'

Leonardo Di Caprio with Greta Thunberg. (Photo: Instagram/ @leonardodicaprio)
 

Germany to invest 1 billion euros for green urban mobility in India

We have agreed to co-operate on climate protection and green urban mobility and have earmarked 1 billion euros towards this," German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: File)
 

'Delhi injurious to health': Tharoor joins netizens to laugh, compares to cigarettes

Following a spike in the pollution level in the national capital, Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday posted a picture on his twitter handle which says 'Delhi is injurious to health'. (Photo: ANI)
 

KBC 11: Cat had a great time with Amitabh Bachchan; Big B tweets photos

Amitabh Bachchan and a cat. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Islamabad: influential cleric-led protesters demand PM Khan's resignation

Protesters also accused the prime minister of mismanagement of economy, inefficiency and bad governance that has increased hardships of common people. (Photo: File)

Kartarpur pilgrims won’t need passports, one-day fee waived off: Pak

(Photo: File)

Lanka ruling party presidential candidate Premadasa assures devolution of power

Sajith Premadasa. (Photo: Twitter)

US envoy visit over restarting peace talk, say Afghan officials

US Special Representative Zalmay Khalizad. (Photo: Twitter)

Indian Army chief 'provoking war' through 'irresponsible' statements: Pak Army

General Bipin Rawat. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham