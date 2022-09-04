  
World Neighbours 04 Sep 2022 Sheikh Hasina lauds ...
World, Neighbours

Sheikh Hasina lauds PM Modi for assistance during COVID, Ukraine war

ANI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 4, 2022, 11:49 am IST
Updated Sep 4, 2022, 11:49 am IST
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi led initiative towards rescuing students of her country who were stuck in Estern Europe during Ukriane war. (PTI file image)
 Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi led initiative towards rescuing students of her country who were stuck in Estern Europe during Ukriane war. (PTI file image)

Dhaka: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi led initiative towards rescuing students of her country who were stuck in eastern Europe following the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

In a free-wheeling television interaction with ANI, Prime Minister Hasina, who is set to visit India on Monday, also lavished praise on the Modi government's gesture of providing Covid-19 vaccines to neighbouring countries under its Vaccine Maitri programme when the pandemic was fast-spreading.

The Bangladesh prime minister emphasized on closer cooperation between the two neighbours. There can be differences but these should be addressed through dialogue, she said adding that in a number of areas, India and Bangladesh had precisely done that.

She, however, marked out two areas for special praise where the Indian government's support helped Bangladeshi citizens. One of these was the evacuation of Bangladesh students, who like many Indians, were stuck in Ukraine and its neighbouring countries after the outbreak of the conflict.

"I really would like to express my thanks to Prime Minister that during this war between Russia and Ukraine, many of our students were just stuck and they came to Poland to shelter. But when you evacuate your students, Indian students, they also brought our students back home. So it is really... You have shown a clearly friendly gesture. I thank Prime Minister for this initiative," Hasina said.

She was responding to a question about remarks often made especially by western observers that there was a lack of cooperation among SAARC nations. To another question about the Indian government's Vaccine Maitri programme, Hasina said it was a very "prudent" initiative taken by Prime Minister Modi.
"I really thank Prime Minister Modi for this initiative, and that way he... you know, contributed vaccines to not only Bangladesh, also some south Asian countries, and it's really very very helpful. And it's a really prudent initiative he has taken, and beside that we bought vaccines with our own money, and also many other countries also contributed," Hasina said.
Hasina also gave details about her country's vaccination programme. Bangladesh has administered Covid-19 vaccines to 90 per cent of its population. "Usually, you know, people from our country, especially the village level, even in some towns also, I found many people very much reluctant to take vaccine. They don't want to take the... you know... the pinch of needle or 'sui nai lena hai' so... but we have to pursue them. We told them that this is nothing but it will save your life. So that way we engaged everybody, so that they make people... so it was really very good initiative, this Vaccine Maitri itself... very good initiative. I really support," she said.

Hasina referred to India as a "tested" friend and said that country had stood by Bangladesh in its hour of need, first in 1971 and then at later times also.

"We always remember their contribution during our 1971 war. And beside that even 1975, when we lost all my family members. So, the then Prime Minister, she gave us shelter in India. Besides that, you see, these two countries, we are neighbours, close neighbours and I always give importance and priority to friendship with our neighbouring countries," she said.

The relationship between the two countries should be for the betterment of their citizens, she said.

Hasina said even during the Covid-19 period, Indian leadership had shown their positive intentions as both, the then President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Bangladesh as it celebrated its Independence Day.

"I really thank Prime Minister Modi and also your honourable president. Both of them visited Bangladesh when we were celebrating our father of the nation birth centenary and also our independence, 50 years of our Independence Day, and our friendship with India. India recognised Bangladesh early on, so that bonding, I think that is our main priority. That their visit at such a time, even that time there was a Covid-19 pandemic but beside that both of them honoured us, honoured our people," she said.

...
Tags: bangladesh pm sheikh hasina, india bangladesh ties, ukraine evacuation, vaccine maitri' initiative
Location: Bangladesh, Dhaka


Latest From World

Rishi Sunak addresses Conservative Party members during a Conservative leadership election hustings at Wembley Arena in London. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

See you Monday: Rishi Sunak signs off campaign for UK PM

File photo of family wading through a flood hit area following heavy monsoon rains in Charsadda district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. (Photo: AFP)

Flood-hit Pakistan appeals for urgent aid from international community

Honour guards stand by the coffin of former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev inside the Pillar Hall of the House of the Unions during a farewell ceremony in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Gorbachev to be buried in modest funeral snubbed by Putin

Sri Lanka's former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa was accorded a warm welcome as he returned to Colombo from Thailand amid tight security . (AP file photo)

Sri Lanka's ousted ex-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa returns home from Thailand



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

'India big brother to Sri Lanka': Namal Rajapaksa thanks India for humanitarian aid

Namal Rajapaksa (ANI)

Sri Lankan Parliament meets to announce president's vacancy

Sri Lanka's Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana speaks during a press conference in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (PTI)

Mahinda flees to Navalbase as Rajapaksa houses burnt

Security personnel walk past a burned vehicle along a road, a day after they were torched by protesters in Colombo on May 10, 2022. (Photo by ISHARA S. KODIKARA / AFP

Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya leaves for Singapore from Maldives

Rajapaksa, who enjoys immunity from prosecution while he is president, fled the country on Wednesday before resigning to avoid the possibility of arrest (AP file image)

State of emergency declared in Sri Lanka ahead of July 20 presidential election

A man wears a headband with a slogan against interim Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe as he waves the Sri Lankan national flag near the Presidential secretariat in Colombo (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->