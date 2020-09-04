161st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

3,694,878

61,822

Recovered

2,840,040

61,968

Deaths

65,469

810

Maharashtra79254157355924583 Andhra Pradesh4347713305263969 Tamil Nadu4280413681417323 Karnataka3424232494675702 Uttar Pradesh2304141721403486 Delhi1747481556784444 West Bengal1627781309523176 Bihar136337119572694 Telangana12769795162836 Assam10904185459306 Odisha10656177286556 Gujarat96435778823020 Rajasthan82363669291062 Kerala7538551538295 Haryana6473252672689 Madhya Pradesh63965486571394 Punjab53992370271453 Jharkhand4165627143417 Jammu and Kashmir3769829015703 Chhatisgarh3150316989277 Uttarakhand1982713608269 Goa1741813577192 Puducherry144119334228 Tripura125137654113 Manipur6252433028 Himachal Pradesh6116447337 Chandigarh4346243156 Arunachal Pradesh411228857 Nagaland395030588 Meghalaya2368116210 Sikkim165212253 Mizoram10125890
World Neighbours 04 Sep 2020 Chinese defence mini ...
World, Neighbours

Chinese defence minister may talk to Rajnath over border tension

PTI
Published Sep 4, 2020, 10:38 am IST
Updated Sep 4, 2020, 10:38 am IST
Singh and Wei are currently in Russia to attend a meeting of SCO defence ministers on Friday
Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghi is understood to have sought a meeting with his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh. (AFP File)
 Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghi is understood to have sought a meeting with his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh. (AFP File)

New Delhi: Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghi is understood to have sought a meeting with his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh on the sidelines of a key Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meet in Moscow, people familiar with the development said on Thursday.

Indian and Chinese troops are engaged in a tense border row in eastern Ladakh for nearly four months now.

 

Singh and Wei are currently in Moscow to attend a meeting of SCO defence ministers on Friday.

According to information, the Chinese side conveyed to the Indian mission its keenness to have a meeting between the two defence ministers.

However, there is no official confirmation about it.

Tensions flared in eastern Ladakh after China unsuccessfully attempted to occupy Indian territory in the Southern Bank of Pangong lake four days back when the two sides were engaged in diplomatic and military talks to resolve the festering border row.

 

India occupied a number of strategic heights on the southern bank of Pangong lake and strengthened its presence in Finger 2 and Finger 3 areas in the region to thwart any Chinese actions. China has strongly objected to India's move.

India has also rushed in additional troops and weapons to the sensitive region following the Chinese attempts.

India on Thursday said the border tension in Ladakh over the past four months is a "direct result" of Chinese actions aimed at effecting unilateral change in the status quo of the region, and asserted that the only way forward to resolve it was through negotiations.

 

The comments by the Ministry of External Affairs(MEA) that squarely put the blame on China for the prolonged border standoff came even as Chief of Defence Staff(CDS) Gen. Bipin Rawat asserted that India's armed forces are capable of handling aggressive Chinese actions in "best suitable ways".

Tags: rajnath singh in russia, chinese defence minister, wei fenghi, ladakh border tension
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


