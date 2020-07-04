101st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

644,404

17,236

Recovered

390,252

10,350

Deaths

18,597

372

Maharashtra1929901046878376 Tamil Nadu102721583781385 Delhi92175630072864 Gujarat34686249411905 Uttar Pradesh2579717597749 West Bengal2048813571717 Karnataka197108807293 Rajasthan1878515043435 Telangana185709069275 Andhra Pradesh169347632206 Haryana1550911019251 Madhya Pradesh1410610815589 Bihar10911821184 Assam8956583212 Jammu and Kashmir76954856105 Odisha7316535333 Punjab56683989149 Kerala4594243626 Uttarakhand2791190937 Chhatisgarh2339193713 Jharkhand2339160512 Tripura140110931 Manipur13166390 Goa11984783 Himachal Pradesh9796179 Puducherry73930112 Nagaland5351820 Chandigarh4463676 Arunachal Pradesh182601 Mizoram1601230 Sikkim101520 Meghalaya50421
World Neighbours 04 Jul 2020 Pakistani foreign mi ...
World, Neighbours

Pakistani foreign minister tests positive for COVID-19, had contact with PM Khan

REUTERS
Published Jul 4, 2020, 10:06 am IST
Updated Jul 4, 2020, 10:06 am IST
The minister had come in contact with PM Imran Khan in parliament, and also US representative Khalilzad to discuss on Afghan peace process
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi (AFP)
 Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi (AFP)

Islamabad: Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Friday he had tested positive for COVID-19, days after holding high-profile meetings including one with U.S. special representative on Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad in Islamabad.

“This afternoon I felt a slight fever and immediately quarantined myself at home,” Qureshi said on Twitter. He said he felt healthy and would carry on his duties from home.

 

In the last few days, Qureshi has had contact with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in parliament and in a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

Qureshi also met Khalilzad on Wednesday when the U.S. special representative travelled to Pakistan to discuss progress on the Afghan peace process.

Pictures released from those meetings showed Qureshi and others wearing face masks.

The U.S. State Department did not comment.

Pakistan has reported 221,896 cases of the coronavirus and 4,451 deaths. The country has continued to see around 4,000 new cases on a daily basis, despite daily testing numbers falling.

A number of high officials have tested positive for COVID-19 in Pakistan, including Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed and the speaker of the lower house of parliament, Asad Qaiser.

...
Tags: shah mehmood qureshi, coronavirus, covid-19, pm imran khan, khalilzad


