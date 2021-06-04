World Neighbours 04 Jun 2021 COVID-19 outbreak bu ...
World, Neighbours

COVID-19 outbreak builds in Myanmar near Indian border

REUTERS
Published Jun 4, 2021, 3:41 pm IST
Updated Jun 4, 2021, 3:41 pm IST
Medics are concerned that few cases are being detected
Official figures released late on Thursday showed 122 cases across the country for the second time in three days. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Official figures released late on Thursday showed 122 cases across the country for the second time in three days. (Photo: PTI/File)

A new outbreak of COVID-19 is growing near Myanmar's northwestern border with India, bringing the sharpest increase in cases since the military coup in February led to a collapse in health services and the testing programme.

Official figures released late on Thursday showed 122 cases across the country for the second time in three days - a low number compared with many Asian neighbours, but the highest in nearly four months.

 

Many of the cases are from Chin State, bordering India, raising concerns that the more transmissible variant first found there is now spreading in Myanmar.

"Three people died yesterday alone. Many got scared," Lang Khan Khai from the Zomi Care and Development aid group told Reuters from the town of Tonzang, just over 20 km (13 miles) from the border with India. "People rarely go out."

Reuters was unable to reach the health ministry for comment.

Medics are concerned that few cases are being detected. The rate of confirmed infections to tests of over 8% on Thursday was the highest since late November, when the last wave of infections peaked.

 

Coronavirus testing collapsed after the coup as many health workers joined a civil disobedience movement to protest against the coup that ousted elected ruler Aung San Suu Kyi, whose government had brought two waves of infection under control.

Tests averaged just over 1,400 a day in the seven days to Thursday compared with well over 17,000 in the week before the coup.

...
Tags: covid pandemic
Location: Myanmar, Rangoon [Yangon], Rangoon (Yangon)


Latest From World

Many universities are only accepting the students who have been vaccinated with a WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

US students who took India's Covaxin, Russia's Sputnik V, asked to get re-vaccinated

Trump says he was right about 'China Virus coming from Wuhan Lab' remark

Chinese President Xi Jinping. (ANI)

Xi Jinping's idea of 'lovable' China raises eyebrows

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo: AFP/File)

Israel's Lapid says he formed new coalition to unseat Netanyahu



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Xi Jinping's idea of 'lovable' China raises eyebrows

Chinese President Xi Jinping. (ANI)

Bangladeshi floating hospital treats flood-ravaged community

In this photo provided by Bidyanondo Foundation, floating hospital called 'Jibon Kheya',meaning lifeboat, arrives at Banishanta near Mongla seaport in southwestern region of Bangladesh, Sept. 1, 2020.. A Bangladeshi charity has set up a floating hospital turning a small tourist boat into a healthcare facility to provide services to thousands of people affected by this year's devastating floods that marooned millions. (Bidyanondo Foundation via AP)

India failed to appoint lawyer to represent Kulbhushan Jadhav: Pak court informed

Fifty-year-old retired Indian Navy officer Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April 2017. (PTI File)

Chinese city reports coronavirus found on ice cream

A nurse wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walks by people lining up for a coronavirus test at a hospital in Beijing, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. The coronavirus was found on ice cream produced in eastern China, prompting a recall of cartons from the same batch, according to the government. (AP)

Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?

Picture used for representational purposes only (Image source: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham