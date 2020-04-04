 LIVE !  :  With things getting frantic in several states, civic agencies have doubled up on disinfecting as many streets as possible. This is a scene from Visakhapatnam, where the Greater Vizag Municipal Corporation is using mist cannon to spray sodium hypochlorite on roads and buildings. (DC Photo: Murali Krishna) Covid-19 India Updates: We're up the curve now. Export of test kits curbed
 
World, Neighbours

China: 95 police officers, 46 medical staff died of Coronavirus

PTI
Published Apr 4, 2020, 2:50 pm IST
Updated Apr 4, 2020, 3:04 pm IST
China has reported 81,639 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 3,326 deaths so far.
People bow during a three-minute national memorial to commemorate those who died in the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak on Saturday. (AFP)
 People bow during a three-minute national memorial to commemorate those who died in the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak on Saturday. (AFP)

Beijing: Ninety-five Chinese police officials and 46 medical workers died in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Chinese official media reported on Saturday, revealing for the first time the casualties of the frontline officials fighting the battle against the global health crisis. The revelation of the casualties came as China on Saturday held a national memorial for the martyrs and victims of the coronavirus outbreak. 

China has reported 81,639 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 3,326 deaths, majority of them from epicentre Hubei province and its capital Wuhan, where the deadly virus originated late last year. As of Thursday, a total of 60 frontline police officers and 35 auxiliary police officers had sacrificed their lives at the frontline of the battle, official media here quoted the Chinese Ministry of Public Security.

 

As of March 15, at least 46 medical workers have sacrificed their lives during the battle by risking infection, over-work or accidents state-run Global Times reported. Earlier, Chinese officials said over 3,000 medical workers have contracted the virus. China has deployed 42,000 medical workers in Hubei and built 14 makeshift hospitals to accommodate surging cases. Hubei province has so far reported 67,803 confirmed cases, including 50,008 in Wuhan. 

