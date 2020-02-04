World Neighbours 04 Feb 2020 Coronavirus death sp ...
Coronavirus death spreads to Hong Kong as China toll spikes to 425

AFP
Published Feb 4, 2020, 1:02 pm IST
Updated Feb 4, 2020, 1:13 pm IST
Hong Kong became the second place outside mainland China to report death of coronavirus patient
A doctor speaks with a patient during an online consultation session at a hospital in Shenyang in Chinas northeastern Liaoning province. AFP Photo
 A doctor speaks with a patient during an online consultation session at a hospital in Shenyang in Chinas northeastern Liaoning province. AFP Photo

Beijing:  The number of confirmed deaths from China's coronavirus outbreak spiked to 425, after authorities in Hubei province reported 64 new fatalities Tuesday.

In its daily update, figures from the health commission in Hubei, which has been hit hardest by the virus, also showed a sharp increase in confirmed infections  the number of total infections in China's coronavirus outbreak has passed 20,400 nationwide with 3,235 new cases confirmed.

 

Hong Kong on Tuesday became the second place outside mainland China to report the death of a coronavirus patient as restrictions on movement were imposed on two more cities far from the epicentre, including the home of Alibaba.

The death of the 39-year-old man in Hong Kong came as the semi-autonomous city closed all but two land crossings with the Chinese mainland to slow the spread of the virus.

On Sunday the Philippines reported the death of a Chinese man who had come from Wuhan, the central city at the epicentre of China's health emergency.

