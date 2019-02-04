search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Neighbours

Pakistan to host Naval exercise AMAN 2019

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHAFQAT ALI
Published Feb 4, 2019, 12:20 am IST
Updated Feb 4, 2019, 12:20 am IST
Exercise AMAN is a biennial multinational maritime exercise being hosted by Pakistan Navy since 2007.
The exercise aims at boosting the joint operational capabilities of the participating countries` naval forces for peace and stability in the region.
 The exercise aims at boosting the joint operational capabilities of the participating countries` naval forces for peace and stability in the region.

Islamabad: Pakistan Navy will host the sixth multi-national Naval Exercise AMAN, 2019 this month.

According to spokesperson from Pakistan Navy, more than 40 countries will participate in the exercise with the resolve of ‘Unity for Peace’.

 

The exercise aims at boosting the joint operational capabilities of the participating countries` naval forces for peace and stability in the region.

Exercise AMAN is a biennial multinational maritime exercise being hosted by Pakistan Navy since 2007 wherein navies of the world cruise together and share experiences to enhance interoperability for peace, said a military statement.

Pakistan Navy held a special programme at the Cantonment Station in Karachi on Sunday in connection with the multinational exercise AMAN-2019. Under the programme, the trains departing from the Cantonment Station were decorated with banners of AMAN-2019 bearing the messages of peace.

The ceremony was attended by Navy officials while the band of Pakistan Navy presented tunes of national songs and entertained the passengers.

The spokesperson of Pakistan Navy said Pakistan is a peace loving country and we are all united for the sole cause of peace.

...
Tags: naval exercise, pakistan navy


Latest From World

Aribam Syam Sharma

Pakistan FM now calls Syed Ali Shah Geelani, escalates row

The Foreign Minister acknowledged that he spoke with Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz and India should not make it an issue (File Photo)

Pakistan has no intention to interfere in India's internal matters: Qureshi

A day later, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a tit-for-tat withdrawal from the pact (File Photo)

Dropping weapons treaty would let US update its nuclear arsenal

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) will have access to all students by Monday (Photo: Facebook)

Will have access to all students by Monday: Indian Ambassador to the US



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

NZ vs IND 5th ODI: India win 4 matches in an ODI series in New Zealand for first time

Shami removes the openers to give India the control of the game. (Photo: AFP)
 

WW1 grenade found in French potato shipment

A German World War I hand grenade was found among a shipment of French potatoes imported for a Hong Kong crisp factory (Representational Photo)
 

Oscars 2019: Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper to perform 'Shallow' at the ceremony

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in A Star Is Born. (Photo: AP)
 

Smriti Mandhana goes atop ICC ODI rankings chart

After scoring her fourth ODI century and an unbeaten 90 in the three-match series against New Zealand, Mandhana now sits above Ellyse Perry and Meg Lanning. (Photo: AP)
 

'MLA Azam Khan harassed me', says actress Jaya Prada

Jaya Prada and Azam Khan
 

'Fiji Water girl' now serves a lawsuit to Fiji Water Co

Kelleth Cuthbert claims that she did not sign away her rights to 'Fiji Water Girl'. (Photo: instagram/kellethcuthber)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Pakistan has no intention to interfere in India's internal matters: Qureshi

The Foreign Minister acknowledged that he spoke with Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz and India should not make it an issue (File Photo)

Nawaz Sharif 'needs aggressive medication' to avoid heart trouble

Pakistan's jailed former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif requires

Nawaz Sharif shifted to hospital from jail

Doctors conducted his various tests including TROP-I, Echocardiography and Stress Thallium Scan. (File Photo)

Pak: 26 killed in deadly truck-bus collision in Balochistan

The accident took place in the Lasbela district near Hub. (Photo:File)

Pak: Three killed in gas explosion at coal mine in Balochistan

The rescue workers were able to retrieve three bodies from the debris. (Photo:File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham