Pakistan to host Naval exercise AMAN 2019

The exercise aims at boosting the joint operational capabilities of the participating countries` naval forces for peace and stability in the region.

Islamabad: Pakistan Navy will host the sixth multi-national Naval Exercise AMAN, 2019 this month.

According to spokesperson from Pakistan Navy, more than 40 countries will participate in the exercise with the resolve of ‘Unity for Peace’.

Exercise AMAN is a biennial multinational maritime exercise being hosted by Pakistan Navy since 2007 wherein navies of the world cruise together and share experiences to enhance interoperability for peace, said a military statement.

Pakistan Navy held a special programme at the Cantonment Station in Karachi on Sunday in connection with the multinational exercise AMAN-2019. Under the programme, the trains departing from the Cantonment Station were decorated with banners of AMAN-2019 bearing the messages of peace.

The ceremony was attended by Navy officials while the band of Pakistan Navy presented tunes of national songs and entertained the passengers.

The spokesperson of Pakistan Navy said Pakistan is a peace loving country and we are all united for the sole cause of peace.