Pakistan FM now calls Syed Ali Shah Geelani, escalates row

Islamabad: Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday had a telephonic conversation with Kashmir Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, triggering a diplomatic spat between Pakistan and India.

Mr Qureshi had last week also called All Parties Huriyat Conference leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, inviting a strong reaction from India.

Mr Qureshi discussed the ‘deteriorating situation in Kashmir’ and the alleged ‘gross human rights violations by Indian forces’, said an official statement.

India on Wednesday summoned Pakistan envoy Sohail Mahmood and categorically told him that Qureshi’s telephonic conversation with Mirwaiz was a “brazen attempt” to subvert India's unity and violate its sovereignty and territorial integrity.