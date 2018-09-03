search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Neighbours

USD 300 million not aid, it's our money, should reimburse: Pak counters US

PTI
Published Sep 3, 2018, 1:40 pm IST
Updated Sep 3, 2018, 1:40 pm IST
Mehmood Qureshi said the US in principle should pay back the money to Pak because it was spent for a common objective to defeat terrorism.
The US comes just days before Pompeo is due to visit Pakistan to meet the country's new Prime Minister Imran Khan. (Photo: File)
 The US comes just days before Pompeo is due to visit Pakistan to meet the country's new Prime Minister Imran Khan. (Photo: File)

Islamabad: The USD 300 million that the Pentagon has decided to scrap is not a military aid to Pakistan, but what it owns to Islamabad for its support in the war against terrorism and should reimburse it, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has asserted, sparking fresh bilateral tensions ahead of a key visit.

The Pentagon on Saturday announced that it will cancel USD 300 million aid to Pakistan over its failure to take actions against terror groups. Qureshi said the matter will be taken up during Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit to the country on September 5.

 

Read: Pentagon cancels USD 300 mn aid to Pakistan for failing to curb militants

"The USD 300 million is neither aid nor assistance - it is the money Pakistan spent from its resources against militants and in the war against terrorism. This is the money they (US) are supposed to reimburse, but now either they are not willing or unable to pay back," Qureshi said during a hurriedly called press conference on Sunday after the US announced the decision.

 "It was all our money that we spent and they (US) were merely reimbursing it," he said.

 Earlier he told the BBC Urdu that the US in principle should pay back the money to Pakistan because it was spent for a common objective to defeat terrorism and create peace and stability.

"We will sit and discuss this with him (Pompeo). We will try to improve bilateral ties between the two countries. We will listen to him and present our point of view to him as well," he said.

The US comes just days before Pompeo is due to visit Pakistan to meet the country's new Prime Minister Imran Khan. The US and others have long complained that Pakistan provides safe haven to terrorists' networks, allowing them to carry out cross-border attacks in Afghanistan.

The Pentagon's move, which needs to be approved by the US Congress, is part of a broader suspension of aid announced in January.

To a question about options for Pakistan to get the stopped funds, Qureshi said Pakistan will talk to the US because the money was already spent by Pakistan.

"If they don't want to reimburse for future spending, it may be different thing. But morally and in principle, they should reimburse what we spent in the past," he said.

He said Pakistan welcomes the forthcoming visit of Pompeo as it will help to understand each other's point of view.

"There are two sides of a picture. They (US) are showing only one side of it; we will show the other side," he said.

 He added that there is a trust deficit between Pakistan and the US but the government wants to improve the ties and build trust between the two countries.

Qureshi said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was not responsible for the latest tension or suspension of funds by the US as the deal to reimburse Pakistan the cost of war on terror was agreed in past.

He also blamed the government of former premier Nawaz Sharif for current tension with the US, Qureshi said the new government of Imran Khan will take all decision keeping in mind the interests of Pakistan.

US President Donald Trump since assuming office has been tough on Pakistan over its inaction against terror groups, saying Washington has got "nothing but lies & deceit" in return for millions of dollars in aid over the years.

Trump in August last year unveiled his new South Asia policy and asked Pakistan to do more against such groups.

In August, a row erupted between the two nations following a telephone call by Pompeo to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, as Islamabad took exception to the American version of the conversation that the issue of terrorism was discussed during the call. While Washington insists that Pompeo raised the issue of terrorism Islamabad says the issue did not figure in the telephonic talk.

Tags: military aid to pakistan, mike pompeo, shah mehmood qureshi, imran khan, donald trump
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sexual health services see growth in visits as sexual activity rises due to Tinder

Authorities are concerned as apps like Tinder and Grindr fuel the rise (Photo: AFP)
 

Egyptian village that was lived in 2,500 years before pyramids were built discovered

Egyptian village that was lived in 2,500 years before pyramids were built discovered. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here's the scientific reason why we’re all obsessed with the Royal family

He says that even if we don't realise it's what we need, it could be doing us some good. (Photo: AP)
 

Ruth Rose has become Britain's oldest person to haves a sex change operation

Ruth Rose has become Britain's oldest person to haves a sex change operation. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Twitter's livid! Hardik Pandya slammed as India lose Test series in England

Hardik Pandya scored just fours and scalped only a wicket, conceding 85 runs, as India lost the Southampton Test by 60 runs and lost the five-match series, with one match still to be played. (Photo: AP)
 

Silver lining in India’s Test series loss! Virat Kohli breaks MS Dhoni’s record

Kohli, who scored 58 runs on Sunday, became the first Indian to score 4000 Test runs as the skipper of the team. What’s more, he went past former captain MS Dhoni, who aggregated 3454 runs. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Woman TV journalist hacked to death at her home in Bangladesh

Suborna, who is survived by a nine-year-old daughter, was awaiting divorce from her husband, the report said. (Photo: Facebook)

'Emotionally disturbed' pilot caused Nepal plane crash: Investigation

As the Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 turboprop approached the runway it made a last-minute change of direction, failed to sufficiently reduce its speed and did not carry out the necessary landing checks, investigators said. (Photo: AP)

China slams United States ‘logic’ over North Korea

A lot of people, like me, feel that the US is first in the world when it comes to twisting the truth, and irresponsible and absurd logic,” Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a regular press briefing.

In Pakistan President election, it's PM's pick vs Opposition's chosen 2

PTI nominated Alvi as its candidate hours after party chief Khan was sworn in as the 22nd prime minister of the country on August 18. (Photo: File)

India on top of Imran Khan's foreign policy pile despite tensions with US

Pakistan today stands isolated, observers say, and bringing it back into the fold is a formidable task for its new premier Imran Khan. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham