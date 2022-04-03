World Neighbours 03 Apr 2022 Imran Khan faces dis ...
World, Neighbours

Imran Khan faces dismissal as Pakistan parliament sits for no-confidence vote

AFP
Published Apr 3, 2022, 10:44 am IST
Updated Apr 3, 2022, 11:11 am IST
No premier of Pakistan has ever completed a full term, and Khan faces the biggest challenge to his rule since being elected in 2018
A billboard with the picture of Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan is displayed outside the National Assembly, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (AP /Anjum Naveed)
 A billboard with the picture of Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan is displayed outside the National Assembly, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (AP /Anjum Naveed)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan looked likely to be booted out of office later Sunday as parliament gathered to vote on a no-confidence motion following weeks of political turmoil.

No premier of Pakistan has ever completed a full term, and Khan faces the biggest challenge to his rule since being elected in 2018, with opponents accusing him of economic mismanagement and bungling foreign policy.

 

Sunday's newspapers splashed foreboding headlines for Khan's political fate, with the country's biggest English-language daily The News calling it a "Final countdown".

"A new chapter in the history of Pakistani democracy may be written today," wrote the influential Dawn newspaper.

Authorities have installed a ring of steel around the National Assembly in the capital, using shipping containers to block roads after Khan on Saturday called for supporters to take to the streets.

His Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI) effectively lost its majority in the 342-member assembly last week when a coalition partner said its seven lawmakers would vote with the opposition.

 

More than a dozen PTI lawmakers have also indicated they will cross the floor.

The opposition needs 172 votes for the motion to succeed, but in the past parties have resorted to physically preventing lawmakers from taking part by blocking access to the national assembly, leading to cat-and-mouse chases and even accusations of kidnapping.

Khan has accused the opposition of conspiring with "foreign powers" to remove him because he won't take the West's side on global issues against Russia and China.

Earlier this week he accused the United States of meddling in Pakistan's affairs.

 

Local media had reported that Khan had received a briefing letter from Islamabad's ambassador to Washington recording a senior US official saying they felt relations would be better if Khan left office.

In Washington last week, State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters there was "no truth" to the allegations.

Opposition gathers

The opposition is headed by the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) -- two usually feuding dynastic groups that dominated national politics for decades until Khan forged a coalition against them.

 

If Khan goes, the PML-N's Shehbaz Sharif is tipped to become the next prime minister.

Sharif is the younger brother of three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who was ousted in 2017 and jailed on corruption charges, but is currently in Britain after being released from prison for medical treatment.

On Saturday the government moved to have Sharif sent back to jail to await trial on money-laundering charges that have been pending since 2020, asking a Lahore court to revoke his bail.

A decision is expected Monday.

Khan was elected after promising to sweep away decades of entrenched corruption and cronyism, but has struggled to maintain support with inflation skyrocketing, a feeble rupee and crippling debt.

 

Some analysts say Khan has also lost the crucial support of the military -- claims both sides deny -- and Pakistan's army is key to political power.

There have been four military coups -- and at least as many unsuccessful ones -- since independence in 1947, and the country has spent more than three decades under army rule.

Debate on the no-confidence motion was due to start Thursday, but the deputy speaker -- from Khan's party -- suspended proceedings when legislators declined to first address other items on the agenda.

Khan, a former international cricket star who in 1992 captained Pakistan to their only World Cup win, hinted Saturday he still had a card to play.

 

"I have a plan for tomorrow, you should not be worried about it. I will show them and will defeat them in the assembly."

...
Tags: imran khan’s government, pakistan prime minister imran khan, pakistan tehreek-e-insaf party
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad


Related Stories

Defiant Pak PM Imran Khan says he will not resign
Imran Khan loses majority as MQM strikes deal with opposition

Latest From World

Sri Lankans participate in a protest demanding president Gotabaya Rajapaksa resign, before the beginning of curfew in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, April 2, 2022. (AP/Eranga Jayawardena)

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka blocks social media to contain anti-govt protests

A delivery man wearing personal protective equipment prepares to deliver food bought online for residents who were restricted due to a recent Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak, in Ningbo in China's eastern Zhejiang province on April 2, 2022. (AFP)

COVID-19 cases rise in Shanghai with millions under lockdown

The Undertaker gestures after being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Friday night.. (By Arrangement)

Undertaker immortalised in Hall of Fame

Workers and volunteers look on in a compound where residents are tested for the Covid-19 coronavirus during the second stage of a pandemic lockdown in Jing' an district in Shanghai on April 1, 2022. (AFP)

Shanghai separates COVID-positive children from parents in virus fight



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Half of Shanghai in lockdown to curb Covid-19 outbreak

Security guards wearing protective gear transfer goods to barricaded residential buildings locked down for health monitoring following a COVID-19 case detected in the area, Monday, March 28, 2022, in Beijing. (AP /Andy Wong)

Sri Lanka declares public emergency amidst protests over economic crisis

A Sri Lankan man shouts anti government slogans during a protest outside Sri Lankan president's private residence on the outskirts of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, March 31, 2022. (AP /Eranga Jayawardena)

Climate talks struggle with gap between rich, poor nations

Now, it's time for the high level negotiations, when government ministers or other senior diplomats swoop in to make the political decisions that are supposed to break the technical logjams. (ANI Photo)

Shanghai separates COVID-positive children from parents in virus fight

Workers and volunteers look on in a compound where residents are tested for the Covid-19 coronavirus during the second stage of a pandemic lockdown in Jing' an district in Shanghai on April 1, 2022. (AFP)

Former Afghan President Ghani listed among 'most corrupt' people of 2021

Former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani (ANI file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->