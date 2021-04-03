World Neighbours 03 Apr 2021 No trade with India ...
World, Neighbours

No trade with India under current circumstances: Pak PM Khan

PTI
Published Apr 3, 2021, 12:42 pm IST
Updated Apr 3, 2021, 12:42 pm IST
India has said that it desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan in an environment free of terror, hostility, and violence
Khan held consultations with key members of his Cabinet on Friday and decided that Pakistan could not go ahead with any trade with India under the current circumstances. (AP file photo)
 Khan held consultations with key members of his Cabinet on Friday and decided that Pakistan could not go ahead with any trade with India under the current circumstances. (AP file photo)

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan decided that Pakistan cannot go ahead with any trade with India under the current circumstances after holding consultations with key members of his Cabinet on importing cotton and sugar from the neighbouring country, a media report said on Saturday.

The prime minister after consultations on Friday instructed the Ministry of Commerce and his economic team to immediately take steps to facilitate the relevant sectors, value added, apparel and sugar, by finding alternative cheap sources of import of the needed commodities, the Dawn newspaper quoted sources as saying.

 

Various proposals have been presented to the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) which considers these suggestions from an economic and commercial point of view. After consideration by the ECC, its decisions are presented to the Cabinet for ratification and final approval, the report said.

In the present case, a proposal was presented to the ECC to allow the import of cotton, cotton yarn and sugar from India keeping in view domestic requirements, it said.

With regards to the ECC decision to allow import of sugar, cotton and cotton yarn from India, Khan held consultations with key members of his Cabinet on Friday and decided that Pakistan could not go ahead with any trade with India under the current circumstances, it said.

 

The ECC had decided on commercial grounds to recommend these imports for the Cabinet's consideration.

While the decision was not on the formal agenda of the Cabinet meeting, the issue was brought up by Cabinet members and the prime minister instructed that the ECC's decision be deferred and immediately reviewed, the report said.

The Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Khan on Thursday rejected the proposal of the high-powered committee to import cotton from India, with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi asserting that there can be no normalisation of ties until New Delhi reverses its decision in 2019 to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

 

Pakistan's U-turn on Thursday came a day after the ECC, under newly-appointed Finance Minister Hammad Azhar, recommended importing cotton and sugar from India, lifting a nearly two-year-long ban on its import from the neighbouring country amidst tensions over the Kashmir issue.

India has said that it desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan in an environment free of terror, hostility, and violence. India has said the onus is on Pakistan to create an environment free of terror and hostility.

India has also told Pakistan that talks and terror cannot go together and has asked Islamabad to take demonstrable steps against terror groups responsible for launching various attacks on India.

 

The ECC's decision had raised hopes of a partial revival of Pakistan-India bilateral trade relations, which were suspended after the August 5, 2019 decision of New Delhi to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

In May 2020, Pakistan lifted the ban on the import of medicines and raw material of essential drugs from India amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

India's move to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in 2019 angered Pakistan, which downgraded diplomatic ties and expelled the Indian High Commissioner in Islamabad. Pakistan also snapped all air and land links with India and suspended trade and railway services.

 

...
Tags: cotton trade india pakistan, india pak relations, imran khan, shah mahmood qureshi, pakistan-india bilateral trade relations, no trade with india says pak pm, economic coordination committee
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad


Latest From World

Biden had promised to lift the suspension on H-1B visas, saying Trump's immigration policies were cruel. (AP/PTI)

Indian IT professionals to benefit as Biden lets Trump era H-1B visa bans expire

An elderly woman is inoculated with a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 at a vaccination center set up at the University Olympic Stadium in Coyoacan neighborhood, in Mexico City on March 30, 2021. (CLAUDIO CRUZ / AFP)

Germany halts AstraZeneca jabs for under-60s over clot risks

This handout from the Royal Thai Army taken and released on March 30, 2021 shows an injured Myanmar refugee being transported via an ambulance to a hospital in Mae Sam Lap, after crossing the Salween river from the Myanmar side while fleeing from air strikes in Myanmar's eastern Karen state. (Handout / ROYAL THAI ARMY / AFP)

US orders diplomats out of Myanmar as violence spirals

Last month, the Senate of Pakistan passed the Compulsory Teaching of the Arabic Language Bill, which makes it compulsory to teach the Arabic language in primary and secondary schools of Islamabad. (Representational Image/UNICEF)

Pakistan imposes Arabic learning in schools, says 'essential to create good Muslims'



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

China deploys anal swabs to test for Covid-19

Picture used for representational purposes only (Image Source: Pixabay)

China hikes defence budget to USD 209 billion, 6.8 per cent increase

The budget hike was announced by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at the country's Parliament, the National People's Congress. (AP)

Pak court asks Sharif to appear before it to avoid being declared proclaimed offender

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (Photo: AP File)

I was jailed for Bangladesh: Prime Minister Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina and other dignitaries on his arrival at the National Day programme of Bangladesh, in Dhaka. (PTI)

China begins once-a-decade census of world's largest population

Census workers collect information from a woman in Lianyungang, in China's eastern Jiangsu province on November 1, 2020, as millions of census-takers began knocking on doors for a once-a-decade head count of the world's largest population that for the first time will use mobile apps to help crunch the massive numbers. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham