World, Neighbours

India launching ‘brutal crackdown’ in Kashmir: Pak PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

PTI
Published Apr 3, 2018, 3:14 pm IST
Updated Apr 3, 2018, 3:14 pm IST
‘The brutal crackdown and use of pellet guns on civilians who were protesting against the killing is deplorable,’ Abbasi said.
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's statement late on Sunday night, came after Indian security forces on Sunday gunned down 13 militants in three counter-insurgency operations that also claimed the lives of three Army jawans and four civilians in Anantnag. (Photo: File)
Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has accused India of launching a "brutal crackdown" in Kashmir after terror groups suffered a major setback following killing of 13 terrorists in counter-insurgency operations.

Abbasi's statement late on Sunday night, came after Indian security forces on Sunday gunned down 13 militants in three counter-insurgency operations that also claimed the lives of three Army jawans and four civilians in Anantnag and Shopian districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

 

"The brutal crackdown, including the despicable use of pellet guns on civilians who were protesting against the killing is deplorable," Abbasi said.

He also asked the international community to urge India to allow access to fact finding missions of the UN to Kashmir.

Sunday's operations by the Indian security forces have rendered a severe blow to terror groups such as the Hizbul Mujahideen and the Lashker-e-Taiba.

Tags: shahid khaqan abbasi, hizbul mujahideen, lashker-e-taiba, un
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad




