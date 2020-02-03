World Neighbours 03 Feb 2020 Hong Kong shuts most ...
World, Neighbours

Hong Kong shuts most crossings with China over fear of virus

AFP
Published Feb 3, 2020, 4:38 pm IST
Updated Feb 3, 2020, 4:38 pm IST
Hong Kong has 15 confirmed cases of coronavirus, most brought from the mainland where the epidemic began
Hong Kongs Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks during a press conference in Hong Kong. AFP Photo
 Hong Kongs Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks during a press conference in Hong Kong. AFP Photo

Hong Kong announced it was closing all but two land crossings with the Chinese mainland on Monday to slow the spread of a deadly new coronavirus as medics staged strikes calling for the border to be completely sealed.

The semi-autonomous financial centre has 15 confirmed cases of the disease, most brought from the mainland where the epidemic began and has so far killed more than 360 people.

 

On Monday afternoon city leader Carrie Lam said all land crossings would be closed at midnight except for two bridges, the first connecting Hong Kong to Shenzhen and the second linking it with Zhuhai and casino hub Macau.

The city's airport -- one of the world's busiest -- would remain open to mainlanders, although there are already restrictions on people from central Hubei province where the epidemic began.

Lam said the latest closures -- which came after four crossings were shuttered last week -- would reduce the number of Chinese mainlanders and allow officials to focus resources on two land entry points as well as the airport.

“The numbers will come down,” she told reporters.

She reiterated her view that a complete closure of the border would be impractical, economically damaging and discriminatory given the close links between Hong Kong and the mainland.
 

Medics walk out
But calls for a full border closure are growing, fuelled by a historical mistrust of the mainland after nearly 300 Hong Kongers were killed in the 2003 SARS outbreak which was initially covered up by Beijing.

On Monday, hundreds of medical workers walked off their jobs for the start of a five-day strike.

The first batch were “non-essential” staff but the union has said more strikers, including frontline doctors and nurses, will walk out on Tuesday after they rejected the government's latest move.

The city's Hospital Authority, which employs 75,000 people, warned that half of pre-booked operations would be cancelled but the strike appeared to have little impact on emergency procedures.

Lam said her decision to close more border crossings was not sparked by the strikes, which she described as an “irrational act”.

Politically precarious time

Some 13,400 mainlanders entered Hong Kong on Saturday, down from 27,800 three days earlier before the partial checkpoint closures were announced.
More than 100,000 Hong Kong residents are also returning to the city each day, 56,000 via land crossings with the mainland.

Criticism of the Lam administration's decision not to seal the border has come from opposition lawmakers and some medics -- but also from her own pro-Beijing camp.

The virus outbreak comes at a politically precarious time for Lam who has record-low approval ratings after deploying riot police to face down seven months of sometimes violent pro-democracy protests.

Animosity towards Beijing and mainlanders has also risen steeply in recent years in lockstep with Hong Kongers pushing for democracy.

Many in Hong Kong feel an increasingly authoritarian Beijing is clamping down on the city's freedoms.

And they also resent economic pressures caused by the influx of mainland migrants and day-trippers, something that has helped ramp up prices of everything from pharmacy goods to retail rents and housing.

...
Tags: hong kong, china coronavirus, hong kong chief executive carrie lam


Related Stories

17,300 people infected by coronavirus worldwide

Latest From World

Indonesian nationals check-in at Tianhe airport in Wuhan, China's Hubei province, before boarding a flight and being evacuated to Indonesia. AFP photo

Coronavirus deaths in China hits 360, higher than SARS fatalities

A worker in a protective suit holds paperwork before an evacuation flight for EU nationals at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province. AP photo

17,300 people infected by coronavirus worldwide

Chinese employees work at the construction site of the Huoshenshan hospital, which means

India, here's how to build a hospital

26-year-old Wuhan native Lucy Huang, a documentary film-maker living in Beijing, puts on a protective facemask at her house in Beijing. Wuhan natives are being subjected to community checks bordering on stigma. (AFP)

What’s it like to be someone from Wuhan?



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Unacademy encourages youth to join armed forces; live classes by ex-defence officials

Unacademy as a company provides these educators with an opportunity to not only earn a livelihood, but also share their knowledge with millions of aspirants.
 

SpiceJet dismisses data breach report of 1.2 million passengers

SpiceJet dismisses security lapse findings. (Photo: ANI)
 

Facebook will remove content with misinformation about coronavirus

Content with false claims or conspiracy theories will also be removed. (Photo: ANI)
 

Radical new iPhone leaks; will send shockwaves across Indian smartphone industry

The new research note indicates that Apple will reintroduce Touch ID in an all-new iPhone by integrating it in the power button. (Photo: Roland Quandt)
 

IBM names Indian-origin Arvind Krishna as CEO

Krishna will take over as the IBM CEO on Krishna will take over as the IBM CEO on April 6. (Photo: ANI) 6.
 

Warning! SpiceJet confirms data breach of 1.2 million passenger details

The database backup file on the system was unencrypted.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Man found dead on empty street in China's Wuhan

An official in a protective suit checks on an elderly man wearing a facemask who collapsed and died on a street near a hospital in Wuhan. AFP photo

CAA was not necessary: Sheikh Hasina

Sheikh Hasina

Nepal avalanche: Trekkers, guides missing; 30 saved

File photo shows trekkers watch the sun rise over the Annapurna Range, right, in central Nepal, as viewed from Poon Hill, above the village of Ghorepani. AP photo

Pak Armed Forces express 'pain and anguish' on Pervez Musharraf's death sentence

The court on November 19 concluded the trial proceedings in the case against Musharraf for abrogating the constitution and declaring a state emergency on November 3, 2007. (Photo: File)

Death toll in global spread of coronavirus touches 81

People line up to buy face masks at a pharmacy in Shanghai, on Monday. China on Monday expanded sweeping efforts to contain a viral disease by extending the Lunar New Year holiday to keep the public at home and avoid spreading infection. AP photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham