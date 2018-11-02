search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Neighbours

Maulana Samiul Haq, ‘godfather of Taliban’, killed in attack in Rawalpindi

PTI
Published Nov 2, 2018, 8:56 pm IST
Updated Nov 2, 2018, 8:59 pm IST
Maulana Samiul Haq was killed by unidentified attackers in a house where he was staying.
Maulana Samiul Haq, 82, was the head of the Islamic religious seminary Darul Uloom Haqqania in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Akora Khattak town and also the chief of the hardline political party Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Sami (JUI-S). (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Maulana Samiul Haq, 82, was the head of the Islamic religious seminary Darul Uloom Haqqania in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Akora Khattak town and also the chief of the hardline political party Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Sami (JUI-S). (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Islamabad: Prominent Pakistani cleric Maulana Samiul Haq, who was also known as the godfather of Taliban, was killed in a gun attack in the garrison city of Rawalpindi on Friday, according to media reports.

Haq, 82, was the head of the Islamic religious seminary Darul Uloom Haqqania in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Akora Khattak town and also the chief of the hardline political party Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Sami (JUI-S), Geo News reported. He was killed by unidentified attackers in a house where he was staying, his son was quoted as saying by the report.

 

JUI-S's Peshawar president also confirmed Haq's death following an assassination attempt in Rawalpindi.

...
Tags: maulana samiul haq, taliban, pakistan
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No Iris Scanner for Galaxy S10 next year: Rumours

The in-display sensor will be borrowed from Qualcomm’s system and should theoretically provide faster as well as convenient unlocking systems.
 

Drunken man viciously attacked by lion after he tries petting it in zoo

The man was later seen in a car with his badly injured arm resting on the open window. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman unveils cover of autobiography '281 and Beyond'

Laxman writes of dressing-room meltdowns and champagne evenings, the exhilaration of playing with and against the best in the world.
 

Do you know Google Pixel 2 XL is selling for Rs 34,965

The platform has also extended exchange offers worth up to Rs 21,000 along with no-cost EMIs in partnership with all major banks.
 

5 tips to reduce back pain this festive season

The festive season comes with a lot of social commitments which disrupts your daily fitness routine. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Obesity ups risk of death during pregnancy, experts warn

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Don’t confront State: Pak PM warns people protesting Bibi verdict

 'I ask these elements (protestors) to avoid confronting the State. But if they opted to do so, the State will fulfil its responsibilities,' Khan said. (Photo: File)

Sri Lanka’s president Sirisena to reconvene parliament on Nov 5: New PM Rajapaksa

'President has decided to reconvene the parliament on 5th,' Rajapaksa said addressing a meeting at the prime minister’s office. (Photo: File)

India worried as Sri Lanka's 'Lord of the rings', pro-China leader, back as PM

A mustachioed man usually dressed in a spotless white shirt, sarong and trademark maroon sash, Rajapaksa is seen as a hero by many in Sri Lanka's Buddhist majority. He wears rings as lucky charms, sometimes as many as eight, and he has been called the 'lord of the rings'. (Photo: File)

Pakistan school principal gets 105 years in prison for child abuse, rape

One of the charges against the convict was that he had forced, persuaded, coerced and enticed girl students under the age of 18 to engage in sexual activities and was involved in explicit sexual conduct and abuse of minor schoolgirls. (Representational Image)

Pakistan court overturns christian woman's death sentence in Blasphemy case

Bibi was set to be released immediately according to the court, although there was no word if any security arrangements were being made for her protection. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham