search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Neighbours

After Qureshi's assurance against terrorism, minister attends event with Hafiz Saeed

PTI
Published Oct 2, 2018, 2:01 pm IST
Updated Oct 2, 2018, 2:01 pm IST
A banner in the background said the conference was in 'defence of Pakistan', and mentioned 'Kashmir' as well as 'threats from India'.
Hafiz Saeed (right) and Pakistan’s religious affairs minister Noor-Ul-Haq Qadri were seen together at an event in Islamabad.(Photo: Twitter | @NadeemAwan_)
 Hafiz Saeed (right) and Pakistan’s religious affairs minister Noor-Ul-Haq Qadri were seen together at an event in Islamabad.(Photo: Twitter | @NadeemAwan_)

Islamabad: A minister in Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's Cabinet has shared the dais with 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed at an event in Islamabad, hours after Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi assured the world that his country has "turned the tide against terrorism".

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noor-Ul-Haq Qadri was seen seated near Saeed as he addressed an All Parties Conference organised by the Difa-e-Pakistan Council on Sunday, according to media reports.

 

A banner in the background said the conference was in "defence of Pakistan", and mentioned "Kashmir" as well as "threats from India".

The Difa-e-Pakistan Council is a coalition of over 40 Pakistani political and religious parties that advocate conservative policies.

Qadri's presence at the event with Saeed vindicated India's stand that there is no change in Islamabad's attitude towards terrorism after Prime Minister Khan assumed office in August.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in her address to the UN General Assembly on Saturday said Pakistan's commitment to terrorism as an instrument of state policy has not abated one bit.

She asked the world leaders how India can pursue talks with a nation that "glorifies killers" and allows the Mumbai attack mastermind to "roam free" with impunity.

Qureshi in his address to the UN General Assembly said Pakistan had turned the tide against terrorism.

With the deployment of 200,000 troops, Pakistan has conducted the largest and most effective counter-terrorism campaign in the world.

Peace and security have returned to our cities and towns, he had claimed.

The US has named Saeed as a specially-designated global terrorist and announced a USD 10 million bounties for information that will help bring him to justice.

Tags: imran khan, 26/11 mastermind, hafiz saeed, shah mehmood qureshi, noor-ul-haq qadri
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Four injured at famous 'Salt Bae' restaurant as flame stunt goes wrong

A Czech tourist was badly burned as her dress caught fire (Photo: YouTube)
 

Airfares to shoot up this festive season on surging jet fuel prices

Air passengers are expected to witness an increase in the flight ticket prices this festive season, as the aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices have on Monday surged to the highest level since March 2014, as per the data from Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Neck cracking by chiropractors can cause bleeding inside the eye and harm vision

An expert called chiropractic treatments too dangerous (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain vs Volvo V90: specification, comparison

Mercedes-Benz has launched the E-Class All-Terrain in India at a price tag of Rs 75 lakh.
 

Karun Nair claims to be fittest Indian player, says triple ton was taken negatively

Nair, who became the only Indian after Virender Sehwag to smash a triple century in the longest format, said he was disappointed on being ignored from the national scene despite such a colossal feat. (Photo: PTI)
 

6 Indian American teens get prestigious Davidson Fellows scholarships

Kavya Kopparapu (in pic), 18, from Virginia and Rahul Subramaniam, 17, from Connecticut were recipients of USD 50,000 each as 2018 Davidson Fellows laureates. (Photo: Twitter | @KavyaKopparapu)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Pak cuts Chinese 'Silk Road' rail project by USD 2 bn over debt concerns

The megaproject to revamp the colonial-era line stretching 1,872 km from Karachi to the northwestern city of Peshawar was initially priced at USD 8.2 billion, but wrangling over costs has led to delays. (Representational Image | AP)

Chopper ‘very close’ to LoC but within Pak airspace, claims PoK ‘PM’

PoK leader Raja Farooq Haider said he was travelling with 2 ministers and his personal staff officer in civilian white-coloured aircraft on Sunday when it was attacked near Abbaspur village. (Photo: File | ANI)

Musharraf 'growing weaker rapidly' from new undisclosed ailment: Party leader

Pakistan's former dictator General Pervez Musharraf is 'growing weaker rapidly' due to a new unspecified illness and cannot return to face the treason case now, a senior leader of his party has said. (Photo: File | AFP)

Pakistan reconsiders Chinese 'Silk Road' projects, fears debt trap

Resistance has stiffened under the new government of populist Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has voiced alarm about rising debt levels and says the country must wean itself off foreign loans. (Photo: File | AFP)

China congratulates Ibrahim Solih on poll victory

Ibrahim Solih
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham