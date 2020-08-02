131st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,751,919

54,865

Recovered

1,146,879

51,232

Deaths

37,403

852

Maharashtra43171926688315316 Tamil Nadu2517381909664034 Andhra Pradesh150209766141407 Delhi1367161221313989 Karnataka129287536482412 Uttar Pradesh89048513341677 West Bengal72777505171629 Telangana6478646502530 Gujarat62574458842460 Bihar5450835473312 Rajasthan4324330668694 Assam4172731443101 Haryana3575829080428 Odisha3347921274225 Madhya Pradesh3261422969876 Kerala247431377582 Jammu and Kashmir2097212871388 Punjab1706311075405 Jharkhand121044513114 Chhatisgarh9427661056 Uttarakhand7447433083 Goa6193443848 Tripura4996332721 Puducherry3606219851 Manipur275616996 Himachal Pradesh2634150213 Nagaland18316404 Arunachal Pradesh16749693 Chandigarh107968318 Meghalaya8562525 Sikkim6502691 Mizoram4132530
World Neighbours 02 Aug 2020 Nepal to send contro ...
World, Neighbours

Nepal to send controversial 'new' map to UN, Google

ANI
Published Aug 2, 2020, 11:22 am IST
Updated Aug 2, 2020, 11:25 am IST
Nepal had released a revised political and administrative map incorporating the disputed territories of Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani
Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli(right). (AFP)
 Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli(right). (AFP)

Kathmandu: Nepal government intends to send its recently revised map to India, Google and the international community by the middle of August, a minister has said. The revised map includes Indian territories of Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani.

"We will be sending the updated map including Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura to various UN agencies and the international community including India. The process will be completed by the middle of this month," Padma Aryal, Minister for Land Management, Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation told ANI.

 

The Ministry has asked the Department of Measurement to print 4,000 copies of the updated version of Nepal's map in English language and send it to the international community.

The Department of Measurement has printed on 25,000 copies of the latest version of the map, which have been distributed around the nation. Provincial and all other public offices will be given copies free of cost while people can buy it at Nepali Rupees 50.

The Nepal government on May 20 had released the revised political and administrative map incorporating the disputed territories of Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani.

 

India has said that Nepal's unilateral action is "not based on historical facts and evidence."

India also said that the move is contrary to the bilateral understanding to resolve the outstanding boundary issues through diplomatic dialogue and "such artificial enlargement of territorial claims will not be accepted by India".

...
Tags: nepal map, united nations, google maps, kp sharma oli, nepal india border issue, limpiyadhura, lipulekh, kalapani, nepal controversial map


Latest From World

emocratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event at the William

How would US foreign policies shift if Biden manages to win?

Chinese President Xi Jinping. (via AP)

China's Xi says he wants to push for 'a continued advancement' of ties with Nepal

Mahatma Gandhi. (File Image)

Britain considering a coin to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi

A nurse wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) is seen at Casa Serena, an Old Age home in Johannesburg. (AFP)

South Africa hits half a million cases far away from its peak



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

China's Xi says he wants to push for 'a continued advancement' of ties with Nepal

Chinese President Xi Jinping. (via AP)

Nepal reopens Everest for trekking season despite virus concerns

The Himalayan country shut its borders in March just ahead of the busy spring season when hundreds of mountainees usually flock to the country, costing jobs and millions of dollars in revenue. (Representational Image)

Car wash turns cattle wash spots for Eid in Pakistan

Sheikh Sagheer (L) washes a cow for a customer at his car service station ahead of the Muslim festival Eid al-Adha or the 'Festival of Sacrifice', in the Pakistan's port city of Karachi. (AFP)

Will protect interests of Chinese companies: China after India bans more apps

A symbol of WeChat

Consulate closures are a new low point in China-US ties

A Chinese man is taken away after shouting pro-China slogans outside the former United States Consulate in Chengdu in southwest China's Sichuan province on Monday, July 27, 2020. Chinese authorities took control of the former U.S. consulate in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu on Monday after it was ordered closed amid rising tensions between the global powers. (AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham