70th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

198,370

7,722

Recovered

95,754

3,892

Deaths

5,608

201

Maharashtra70013301082362 Tamil Nadu2349513170187 Delhi208348746523 Gujarat17217107801063 Rajasthan91006213199 Uttar Pradesh83615030222 Madhya Pradesh82835003358 West Bengal57722306325 Bihar3945174123 Andhra Pradesh3676237464 Karnataka3408132852 Telangana2792149188 Jammu and Kashmir260194631 Haryana2356105521 Punjab2301200044 Odisha210412459 Assam14862854 Kerala132760811 Uttarakhand9592225 Jharkhand6612965 Chhatisgarh5481211 Tripura4231730 Himachal Pradesh3401186 Chandigarh2972144 Manipur83110 Puducherry79250 Goa73500 Nagaland4300 Meghalaya28121 Arunachal Pradesh2010 Mizoram110 Sikkim100
World Neighbours 02 Jun 2020 Imran Khan defends l ...
World, Neighbours

Imran Khan defends lifting lockdown, urges Pak to "live with the virus"

REUTERS
Published Jun 2, 2020, 9:19 am IST
Updated Jun 2, 2020, 9:20 am IST
Pakistan has rolled back almost all shutdown measures, primarily to avert an economic meltdown
Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan defends lifting lockdown, urges nation to 'live with the virus'. (AFP Photo)
 Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan defends lifting lockdown, urges nation to 'live with the virus'. (AFP Photo)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday cited economic losses to justify his government’s decision to lift a coronavirus lockdown despite rising infections and deaths, urging people to “live with the virus.”

Pakistan has rolled back almost all shutdown measures, primarily to avert an economic meltdown. The country would open to tourism but cinemas, theatres and schools remain closed.

 

The South Asian nation of 220 million has reported 72,160 novel coronavirus cases and 1,543 deaths, which jumped lately to as high as 80 a day.

Its economic losses included a decline in exports, a 30% shortfall in revenues and remittances were expected to fall in coming months, Khan said. With the fiscal deficit likely to rise as high as 9.4% and the revenue shortfall, Pakistan is facing a balance of payment crisis.

The country couldn’t afford to match the losses incurred during the lockdown as many other countries had done, Khan said in a televised address.

He cited 50 million people who live below the poverty line and 25 million daily wagers.

Khan said his government gave cash handouts to the poor, which wasn’t possible to continue on such a large scale, adding around 130 million to 150 million people were adversely affected by the shutdowns.

“Our conditions don’t allow that we keep feeding money to them, how long we can give them money,” Khan said.

He urged people to act responsibly but more infections and deaths were inevitable.

“This virus will spread more. I have to say it with regret that there will be more deaths,” Khan said. “If people do take care they can live with the virus.”

...
Tags: pakistan, pm imran khan, economic losses, pak government, coronavirus lockdown, coronavirus in pakistan, pak pm
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad


Latest From World

A total of 375,070 deaths have been registered across the globe from 6,258,474 cases. (AP Photo)

Global coronavirus death toll tops 3,75,000

Japan allows saliva-based tests to boost coronavirus detection. (AFP Photo)

Japan allows saliva-based tests to boost coronavirus detection

Terrence Floyd speaks to a group gathered at the site where his brother George Floyd was killed by police one week ago. (Photo- AFP)

Violence won't bring back Floyd, says victim’s brother

WHO and other experts say no evidence of COVID-19 losing potency. (AFP Photo)

WHO rubbishes Italian doc's claim on virus losing potency



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
 

MS Dhoni’s new look shocks fans

MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Twin earthquakes strike Nepal

Representational Image. (PTI)

China also rejects Trump's offer to mediate border standoff

China’s President Xi Jinping. (AFP)

Cockpit voice recorder recovered from debris of crashed Pakistani plane

Security personnel stand beside the wreckage of a plane at the site after a Pakistan International Airlines aircraft crashed in a residential area in Karachi. (AFP)

Five coronavirus patients die in Bangladesh hospital fire

Representational Image. (PTI)

Pakistan uses militant-tracking tech to hunt virus

A shopping mall official (unseen) uses a thermal scanner to check the temperature of shoppers before they enter at the Centaurus Mall after the government eased a nationwide lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Islamabad. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham