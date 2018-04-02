search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Neighbours

Pak Army chief approves death penalty for 10 terrorists

PTI
Published Apr 2, 2018, 7:15 pm IST
Updated Apr 2, 2018, 7:15 pm IST
The militants include those who shot dead Amjad Sabri, one of the country’s finest Sufi Qawwals, on June 22, 2016.
In a statement, the military's media wing said the terrorists, tried by special military courts, were involved in killing of 62 people and heinous crimes against the state including attack on security forces and a five-star hotel in Peshawar. (Photo: Representational Image)
 In a statement, the military's media wing said the terrorists, tried by special military courts, were involved in killing of 62 people and heinous crimes against the state including attack on security forces and a five-star hotel in Peshawar. (Photo: Representational Image)

Islamabad: Pakistan Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday approved death penalty for 10 terrorists including those who shot dead Amjad Sabri, one of the country's finest Sufi Qawwals.

In a statement, the military's media wing said the terrorists, tried by special military courts, were involved in killing of 62 people and heinous crimes against the state including attack on security forces and a five-star hotel in Peshawar.

 

The terrorists were identified as Muhammad Ishaq, Muhammad Rafique, Muhammad Arish, Habibur Rehman, Muhammad Fayaz, Ismail Shah, Muhammad Fazal, Hazrat Ali, Muhammad Asim and Habibullah. Ishaq and Asim were involved in the killing of Sabri and attacking the law enforcement agencies/armed forces of Pakistan, which resulted in death of 17 officials, the statement said, adding that they were awarded death sentence.

Sabri, 45, was travelling in a car in Karachi's congested Liquatabad 10 area when two motorcycle-borne gunmen shot him in the head in a targeted terror attack on June 22, 2016. He was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Hakimullah Masood group had claimed responsibility for the attack on Sabri. Sabri was the son of renowned Qawwal Ghulam Farid Sabri whose family is famous in the subcontinent for their contribution to this sufi art and mystic poetry. Some of the most memorable and famous qawwalis of the Sabris were 'Bhar Do Jholi Meri', 'Tajdar-i-Haram' and 'Mera Koi Nahin Hai Teray Siwa'.

Tags: gen qamar javed bajwa, amjad sabri, death sentence, terror attack, tehreek-e-taliban hakimullah masood
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

6 sacred places spiritual souls must visit

6 sacred places spiritual souls must visit. (Photo: Pexels)
 

WhatsApp privacy at risk: Users chat activity can be tracked

The report asserts that it informs users how often their friends check the micro-blogging platform and can also estimate when they go to bed every day — potentially making it an invasive app.
 

68-year-old claims eating only dark chocolate and grapes helped cure his diabetes

A compound found in cocoa is known to trigger secretion of the hormone insulin (Photo: AFP)
 

British man caught smuggling heroin out of Pakistan by hiding it in his shoes

Smuggling more than a kilo of drugs is punishable by death under Pakistani law (Photo: YouTube)
 

Young boxer who tragically died saved 7 lives by donating his organs

Young boxer who tragically died saved 7 lives by donating his organs. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Leaked: An iPhone with Windows 10 Mobile?

HTC tried something similar with their flagship One M8 that ran Windows 10 Mobile as its operating system.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

I loved him: ‘Murdered’ Pak woman returns with new husband, arrested

The woman, 30-year-old Asma Bibi, reappeared at her village Phalayan in Jhelum district, 250 kms from Lahore this week under a new name of Neelam. (Representational Image)

Target a miss: Shoe hurled at Imran Khan, lands on colleague's chest

Imran was addressing a public gathering and was present on top of a vehicle with fellow PTI leaders and staff. (Photo: File)

US study certifies China ‘clearing air’

Chinese cities have cut levels of PM 2.5 by an average of 32 per cent in just four years.

JuD chief Hafiz Saeed’s party manifesto on March 23

Milli Muslim League (MML), JuD chief and Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed

10 killed in suicide attack in Lahore

The Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility and released an image of the suicide bomber.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham