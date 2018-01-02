search on deccanchronicle.com
Pak summons US envoy to protest Trump's accusation of aiding terrorists

PTI
Published Jan 2, 2018, 1:55 pm IST
Updated Jan 2, 2018, 2:02 pm IST
The reaction came after Trump's tweet accusing Pak of providing 'safe haven' to terrorists in return for USD 33 billion.
 In his strongest attack against Pak yet, Trump in his first tweet of the year on New Year's day also appeared to suggest he could cut off foreign aid to Pakistan. (Photo: AFP/File)

Islamabad: Pakistan has summoned US Ambassador David Hale to register its protest after President Donald Trump accused the country of lying and deceiving
America by sheltering terrorists while receiving billions of dollars in foreign aid, a media report said on Tuesday.

The Pakistan Foreign Office (FO) summoned Hale last night. 

 

Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua sought an explanation from Hale over Trump's remarks, The Express Tribune reported.

There was no immediate response from foreign office officials.

Trump tore into Pakistan on Monday, accusing it of giving nothing to the US but "lies and deceit" and providing "safe haven" to terrorists in return for USD 33 billion aid over the last 15 years thinking of American leaders as "fools".

In his strongest attack against Pakistan yet, Trump in his first tweet of the year on New Year's day also appeared to suggest he could cut off foreign aid to Pakistan.

"The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools," Trump tweeted on New Year's Day.

"They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!" Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif responded immediately and said, "...Will let the world know the truth...difference between facts and fiction."

He said Pakistan had told the Trump administration that it would not do 'no more' for it (the fight against terrorism).

"Pakistan is ready to publicly provide every detail of the US aid that it has received over the last 15 years," the minister said.

Tags: donald trump, pakistan foreign office, pak foreign minister khawaja asif, david hale
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad


