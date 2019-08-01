Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Pak offers consular access following ICJ verdict

Jadhav, 49, was arrested in March 2016 by Pakistani authorities and sentenced to death in April 2017 on “espionage and terrorism” charges. (Photo: File)

Islamabad: Pakistan has offered consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav on Thursday, reported news agency ANI.

Jadhav, 49, was arrested in March 2016 by Pakistani authorities and sentenced to death in April 2017 on “espionage and terrorism” charges.

On July 17, the world court had ruled that Pakistan must review the death sentence of Kulbhushan Jadhav and grant India consular access to Jadhav.

After the ICJ’s verdict, Pakistan had assured that it would comply with it. A day after the ruling, Islamabad said Jadhav had been informed of his rights under Article 36, Paragraph 1(b) of the Vienna Convention.

India had last made a request for consular access to Jadhav on April 2017, which was the 16th application made to Pakistan.