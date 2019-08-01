World Neighbours 01 Aug 2019 Kulbhushan Jadhav ca ...
World, Neighbours

Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Pak offers consular access following ICJ verdict

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 1, 2019, 3:19 pm IST
Updated Aug 1, 2019, 3:47 pm IST
On July 17, the world court had ruled that Pakistan must review the death sentence of Kulbhushan Jadhav.
Jadhav, 49, was arrested in March 2016 by Pakistani authorities and sentenced to death in April 2017 on “espionage and terrorism” charges. (Photo: File)
 Jadhav, 49, was arrested in March 2016 by Pakistani authorities and sentenced to death in April 2017 on “espionage and terrorism” charges. (Photo: File)

Islamabad: Pakistan has offered consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav on Thursday, reported news agency ANI.

Jadhav, 49, was arrested in March 2016 by Pakistani authorities and sentenced to death in April 2017 on “espionage and terrorism” charges.

 

On July 17, the world court had ruled that Pakistan must review the death sentence of Kulbhushan Jadhav and grant India consular access to Jadhav.

After the ICJ’s verdict, Pakistan had assured that it would comply with it. A day after the ruling, Islamabad said Jadhav had been informed of his rights under Article 36, Paragraph 1(b) of the Vienna Convention.

India had last made a request for consular access to Jadhav on April 2017, which was the 16th application made to Pakistan.

...
Tags: kulbhushan jadhav, pakistan, india
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad


Latest From World

The new prices which are yet to be revealed are expected to be substantially lower than the current ones. (Photo: Representative Image/File)

Fuel prices hiked in cash-starved Pakistan

The External Affairs Minister holds bilateral talks with different leaders in Bangkok on Thursday. (Photo:ANI)

Jaishankar hold meetings with Japanese counterpart, EU diplomat

Liu Zhongtian, 55, and China Zhongwang Holdings Ltd, where he served as chairman and president, were among several defendants charged in a 24-count indictment by a Los Angeles grand jury. (Photo: AFP)

Chinese billionaire indicted in USD 1.8 billion tariff evasion scheme in US

North Korea said on Friday its latest missile launch was a warning to South Korean 'warmongers' to stop importing weapons and conducting joint military drills, a message that analysts said was also aimed at the United States. (Photo: File)

UN security council to hold meeting over North Korea missile tests



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

After 'Lust Stories', get ready for 'Ghost Stories'; details inside

Ghost Stories makers. (Photo: ANI)
 

Things to be noted before you buy used car online

Scams can come in any number of forms and disguises and you have to ensure that you do not become a victim. (Representational Image)
 

Retire in style: Class IV employee takes chopper to ride home on last day of work

Kure Ram had decided to retire in style as his family booked a chopper to fly him home from the Neemka government school, located barely two kilometres away, where he worked for 40 years. (Representational Image)
 

US artist stitches together Trump quotes

The result is the "Tiny Pricks Project," a 900-strong collection of colorful needlework pieces featuring Trumpisms, many of which are currently on display at an exhibition in New York. (Photo: AFP)
 

Stunning iPhone 11 leak reveals it's a must-buy smartphone

A report from Citi Research states that Apple feels it is time to bring the Apple Pencil support to the iPhone.
 

Dog cries after being separated from its surrogate ‘mother’

A report stated that stated that the dog spent a considerable amount of time looking for the cow. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Maryam Nawaz to appear before NAB today in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case

The NAB has purportedly traced numerous telegraphic transfers (TTs) worth millions of rupees by the Sharif family including Maryam. (Photo: ANI)

56 Taliban terrorists, including 7 group commanders killed in Afghanistan

Afghan army spokesperson Mohammad Hanif Rezai said that the government forces targetted the Taliban hideouts in the Qurgan Tepa area located near the provincial capital Pol-e-Khomri. (Photo: File)

Explosion in ward office, 2 vehicles come under attack: Nepal

(Photo: ANI)

Rohingya Crisis: Japan offers to play mediator between Bangladesh and Myanmar

The United Nations said that the offensive against the ethnic group included mass killings and gang rapes executed with

Man who killed 6 people, raped two girls, 10 women executed in China

Zhao Zhihong, 47, known as the
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham