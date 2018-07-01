Pak hands India list of 471 prisoners in Pakistani jails

India is also expected to hand over a list of Pakistani prisoners in Indian jails to the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi. (Representational Image)

Islamabad: Pakistan on July 1 handed over a list of 471 Indian prisoners lodged in Pakistani jails to the Indian High Commission here.

Pakistan's Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement that the list was consistent with the provisions of the Consular Access Agreement between Pakistan and India signed on May 21, 2008.

It said the list included 418 fishermen and 53 other prisoners arrested for illegally entering Pakistani waters.

Under the agreement, both countries are required to exchange lists of their nationals in each other's custody twice a year, on January 1 and July 1, respectively.

India is also expected to hand over a list of Pakistani prisoners in Indian jails to the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, the FO said.