World Neighbours 01 Apr 2022 Sri Lanka lifts curf ...
World, Neighbours

Sri Lanka lifts curfew imposed after violent protests outside President's residence

ANI
Published Apr 1, 2022, 10:20 am IST
Updated Apr 1, 2022, 10:20 am IST
A total of 45 persons who engaged in yesterday's protest near the President's residence in Mirihana have been arrested
People clash with riot police as they demonstrate outside Sri Lanka's president home demanding his resignation amid an unprecedented economic crisis in Colombo, on March 31, 2022. (AFP)
 People clash with riot police as they demonstrate outside Sri Lanka's president home demanding his resignation amid an unprecedented economic crisis in Colombo, on March 31, 2022. (AFP)

Colombo: An overnight curfew imposed in several parts of Colombo, after protests outside Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's residence over worsening economic crisis in the country turned violent, has been lifted, local media reported on Friday.

"The curfew was lifted at 5 am today," Daily Mirror reported citing Police Spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa.

 

The curfew was imposed within the Colombo North, South, Colombo Central, Nugegoda, Mount Lavinia and Kelaniya Police Divisions last night.

A total of 45 persons including a woman who engaged in yesterday's protest near the President's residence in Mirihana have been arrested, police said.

Nearly 50 persons including police, STF personnel and journalists were hospitalized after being injured during the protests.

Police Spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa said several vehicles including an army bus, jeep, three-wheeler, two traffic motorcycles were set on fire during the protest.

 

He said the arrested would be produced before the Nugegoda Magistrate's Court, as per Daily Mirror.

Meanwhile, a total of 31 people, including police and Special Task Force (STF) officers, who were injured during the protest in Mirihana, were admitted to the Colombo National Hospital (CNH) and Colombo South Teaching Hospital in Kalubowila.

Fifteen STF personnel, three police officers including Nugegoda ASP and three journalists were among those admitted to the CNH, according to Daily Mirror.

Meanwhile, four patients were admitted to the Colombo South Teaching Hospital in Kalubowila, it added.

 

Sri Lanka's economy has been in a free fall since the COVID-19 pandemic due to the crash of its tourism sector.

The country is presently facing a foreign exchange shortage which has led to a fuel, power and gas shortage and has sought the assistance of friendly countries for economic assistance.

There are at least 10-hour-long daily power cuts in the country, with the government switching off street lights to save electricity. Sri Lanka's currency has been also devalued by almost SLR 90 against the US dollar since March 8.

...
Tags: sri lanka crisis, gotabaya rajapaksa, sri lanka economic crisis
Location: Sri Lanka, Central


Related Stories

Stalin meets PM; seeks Centre's nod for providing humanitarian aid to Lankan Tamils
TN govt will handle Lankan Tamils' return legally: Stalin

Latest From World

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan. (Photo:PTI)

Defiant Pak PM Imran Khan says he will not resign

A soldier walks the amid the destruction caused after shelling of a shopping center last March 21 in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (AP/Rodrigo Abd)

Ukrainian president Zelenskyy says defence is at a 'turning point'

A man walks with his dog near an apartment building damaged by shelling from fighting on the outskirts of Mariupol, Ukraine. (AP/Alexei Alexandrov)

Russian pledge to scale back in Ukraine draws skepticism

Imran Khan along with other lawmakers, gestures upon his arrival to address the supporters of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party during a rally in Islamabad. (Aamir QURESHI / AFP)

Imran Khan loses majority as MQM strikes deal with opposition



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Oli vows to 'take back' Indian territories if he returns to power

Former Nepal Prime Minister and Chairman of opposition party CPN-UML, KP Sharma Oli. (AP)

China returns to mass shutdowns as COVID-19 cases surge

Workers wait to collect deliveries for a lockdown community in Beijing. (Photo: AP)

Taliban PM calls for Muslim nations to recognise Afghan government

Mohammad Hassan Akhund (Twitter)

Japan to cull 7,000 chickens after new bird flu outbreak confirmed in Aomori

Genetic analysis showed the presence of the highly pathogenic N5 strain. (Photo: AFP/File)

China encroaching into Nepal's territory, says report

The report further found that China was building a fence around a border pillar and attempting to construct a canal and a road on the Nepalese side of the border. (Image via ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->