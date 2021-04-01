Nation Current Affairs 01 Apr 2021 Pakistan approves re ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Pakistan approves resumption of bilateral trade with India

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 1, 2021, 6:55 am IST
Updated Apr 1, 2021, 7:10 am IST
Bilateral trade with India was earlier suspended by Pakistan in August 2019, soon after New Delhi had revoked Article 370 pertaining to J&K
Media reports said this is also likely to bring considerable relief to the Pakistani textile industry that wants cheap raw materials and also to ease the supply of sugar and reduce its prices in Pakistan’s domestic market. (Representational image: PTI file photo)
 Media reports said this is also likely to bring considerable relief to the Pakistani textile industry that wants cheap raw materials and also to ease the supply of sugar and reduce its prices in Pakistan’s domestic market. (Representational image: PTI file photo)

New Delhi: In a huge step towards the normalisation of India-Pakistan bilateral relations, Pakistan on Wednesday approved the resumption of bilateral trade between the two countries and decided to import cotton from India at least till June 30 this year, according to reports from Islamabad. Also, Pakistan is expected to soon import white sugar from India.

Reports from Islamabad said this was decided by the Pakistan Cabinet’s Economic Coordination Committee and the note put up before that body by the commerce ministry there included proposals to import cotton and cotton yarn from India as well as white sugar.

 

Media reports said this is also likely to bring considerable relief to the Pakistani textile industry that wants cheap raw materials and also to ease the supply of sugar and reduce its prices in Pakistan’s domestic market. More importantly, however, the decision will be seen as a demonstration of goodwill by Islamabad towards New Delhi, thereby setting the tone for the rapid improvement of bilateral ties.  

It may be recalled that bilateral trade with India was earlier suspended by Pakistan in August 2019, soon after New Delhi had revoked Article 370 pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir. The developments come in the wake of a sudden perceptible improvement in India-Pakistan ties in the past five weeks following implementation of the ceasefire on the Line of Control by the armies of both countries. These developments further highlight a tangible thaw in ties between the two nuclear-armed neighbours who have seen ties go from bad to worse in the past five years.

 

 This also comes just a couple of days after Pakistan PM Imran Khan told Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a letter that Pakistan is “convinced that durable peace and stability in South Asia is contingent upon resolving all outstanding issues between India and Pakistan”, in particular the Kashmir issue.

He further said Pakistan desires “peaceful, cooperative relations with all neighbours, including India”. The “creation of an enabling environment is imperative for a constructive and result-oriented dialogue”, the Pakistan PM had added.

 

The letter dated March 29 was a reply to Mr Modi’s letter last week to wish Mr Khan on Pakistan National Day on March 23, in which he had said that India wanted cordial relations with its neighbour, but for that an environment of trust devoid of terror and hostility was imperative.

...
Tags: india-pakistan bilateral relations, india-pakistan bilateral trade, cotton trade india pakistan, demonstration of goodwill by islamabad to new delhi, cotton sugar trade india pakistan, bilateral trade india pakistan suspended 2019, modi, pakistan prime minister imran khan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Horoscope 01 April 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

In the interest of customer convenience and safety in the use of recurring online payments, the framework mandated use of AFA during registration and first transaction. — Representational image

RBI extends timeline to comply with new rule for online transactions by 6 months

A flag ceremony was held to officially close down the military farms records in Delhi Cantonment Grounds. — By arrangement

After 132 years, Indian Army disbands military farms

The state government will bear the subsidy of Rs. 1,657.56 crore arising due to the concessional tariff/free power extended to various class of consumers, namely; SC and ST colonies / tandas, BPL Rajaka community, BPL MBC community, BPL professional goldsmiths, BPL Nayee Brahmin community, handloom weavers and aquaculture consumers. — Representational image/AFP

New AP power tariff scraps minimum power charges, reduces unit cost

Last year’s Good Friday and Easter were not celebrated because of the lockdown. (Representational image/DC file photo)

Christians disappointed with COVID-19 curbs in Telangana



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Waze procured explosives found in SUV near Ambani's house: NIA

Suspended police officer Sachin Waze. (PTI)

Kerala polls: Officer suspended for approving 5 voter IDs in name of single person

We were not able to find any political motive if it is there I cannot say much about it, he said (ANI)

Giving 'thoughtful consideration' to translate draft EIA in 22 languages: Centre

The draft EIA 2020, according to Tongad's plea, provides for post facto approval of projects and does away with public consultation in some cases.

Covid-19 cases doubled in Telangana in a week

A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus at a primary health centre in Hyderabad. (AFP)

Bharat Bandh: Farmers gather near national highways, key roads in Punjab, Haryana

A group of farmers who were holding a protest in Zirakpur and Kharar towns in Punjab, both on the outskirts of Chandigarh, said they were allowing ambulances and other emergency vehicles to pass. (AFP file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham