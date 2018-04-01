search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Neighbours

I loved him: ‘Murdered’ Pak woman returns with new husband, arrested

PTI
Published Apr 1, 2018, 6:35 pm IST
Updated Apr 1, 2018, 6:35 pm IST
The woman’s mother had told police that her daughter had been murdered by her first husband after she went missing.
The woman, 30-year-old Asma Bibi, reappeared at her village Phalayan in Jhelum district, 250 kms from Lahore this week under a new name of Neelam. (Representational Image)
 The woman, 30-year-old Asma Bibi, reappeared at her village Phalayan in Jhelum district, 250 kms from Lahore this week under a new name of Neelam. (Representational Image)

Lahore: A woman, who was believed to have been murdered by her husband eight years ago, was arrested after she surfaced this week with her second husband and six children in Pakistan's Punjab province.

The woman, 30-year-old Asma Bibi, reappeared at her village Phalayan in Jhelum district, 250 kms from Lahore this week under a new name of Neelam.

 

A family member of her first husband filed a complaint against her after which police arrested her.

A Jhelum Police spokesman said Asma in 2009 had been married to Ibrar Ahmed. In 2010, she went missing and her mother had told police that her daughter had been murdered by Ibrar.

Police registered a murder case against him under section 302 of Pakistan Penal Code and arrested him. He said the complainant later withdrew her complaint against Ibrar "after getting compensation money".

The police official said Asma had eloped with Nazeer Ahmed of her native village whom she had relations before marriage. She had a second marriage with Ahmed and left for Dubai where he worked. During the last eight years she gave birth to six children in Dubai, police said, adding the couple and their children have returned to Pakistan after Ahmed ended up jobless there.

"We filed a case against Asma and her second husband under sections 494 and 420 of Pakistan Penal Code for contracting a second marriage without divorce from the first husband," the police official said.

Asma told police that her family had married her off to Ibrar against her will. "I loved Ahmed. As Ahmed got a job in Dubai we planned to settle there," she said adding that she had no regrets eloping with her second husband.

Saturday, Jhelum civil judge Sobia Khatoon accepted the bail application of Asma and ordered her to submit two surety bonds worth Rs 50,000 each.

Tags: murder, asma bibi, pakistan police, pakistan penal code
Location: Pakistan, Punjab, Lahore




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

WhatsApp privacy at risk: Users chat activity can be tracked

The report asserts that it informs users how often their friends check the micro-blogging platform and can also estimate when they go to bed every day — potentially making it an invasive app.
 

More than 100 million LinkedIn users personal data compromised

Yevgeniy Nikulin, 30, of Moscow, entered his plea in the US District Court in San Francisco, after having fought his extradition following his 2016 arrest in Prague.
 

Samsung unveils Notebook 5, Notebook 3 laptops

Samsung Notebook 5 laptop.
 

Ball tampering: Steve Smith's father dumps cricket kit in family garage; watch video

Suspended Australia cricketer Steve Smith’s father Peter has dumped the former’s cricket kit in the family garage. (Photo: AFP / Screengrab)
 

Check your iPhone battery health with iOS 11.3

After updating to the latest iOS 11.3 version, a user can navigate to battery options in the settings app. (Settings > Battery > Battery Health (Beta) > Maximum Capacity).
 

Brave new world of retail: Walmart’s new strategy to get shoppers to buy drugs

Deepening its existing partnership with Humana, or even acquiring the company outright, could be a step toward turning its 4,700 or so US stores into healthcare centres that aim to attract more shoppers over 65. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Grave fears for his safety: Hindu B'deshi lawyer disappears after Islamist trials

Ratish Chandra Bhowmik disappearance comes a fortnight after seven terrorists from the Jamayetul Mujahideen Bangladesh were sentenced to death for murdering the caretaker of a Sufi shrine in November 2015. (Representational Image)

52 Indian fishermen arrested for straying into the Pak’s territorial waters

Fishermen from both countries are frequently arrested for straying into each other’s territorial waters while fishing along the Sir Creek area of Gujarat in the Arabian sea. (Photo: AFP/ Representational)

‘Prez for life’ poses challenges to India: Xi’s ‘pet’ BRI roadblocks Sino-India ties

The BRI, a multi-billion-dollar initiative launched by Xi Jinping when he came to power in 2013, has become a major sticking point in the bilateral ties. (Photo: File)

Target a miss: Shoe hurled at Imran Khan, lands on colleague's chest

Imran was addressing a public gathering and was present on top of a vehicle with fellow PTI leaders and staff. (Photo: File)

US study certifies China ‘clearing air’

Chinese cities have cut levels of PM 2.5 by an average of 32 per cent in just four years.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham