World Neighbours 01 Jan 2020 Bangladesh restores ...
World, Neighbours

Bangladesh restores networks along Indian border post shutting services over security

PTI
Published Jan 1, 2020, 6:56 pm IST
Updated Jan 1, 2020, 6:56 pm IST
The government's directive to the telecommunication operators came days after India's Parliament passed the CAA.
The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) on Sunday directed the shut down of around 2,000 base transceiver stations, affecting around 1 crore users in 32 districts that share border with India and Myanmar. (Photo: File | Representational)
 The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) on Sunday directed the shut down of around 2,000 base transceiver stations, affecting around 1 crore users in 32 districts that share border with India and Myanmar. (Photo: File | Representational)

Dhaka: Bangladesh has reversed its decision of shutting down mobile networks along the country's over 4,000 km-long borders with India, two days after asking telecom operators to block the services citing 'security' reasons, according to media reports on Wednesday.

The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) on Sunday directed the shut down of around 2,000 base transceiver stations, affecting around 1 crore users in 32 districts that share border with India and Myanmar.

 

The government's directive to the telecommunication operators came days after India's Parliament passed the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), causing much concern in Dhaka that it could lead to an influx of migrants from India.

The reports did not give any reason for reversing the government's decision on Sunday.

The BTRC, in its order to telecommunications service providers- Grameenphone, Teletalk, Robi and Banglalink- said network coverage within one kilometre band along the border areas with India should be suspended until further notice "for the sake of the country's security in the current circumstances."

Jahurul Haque, BTRC chairman confirmed the latest decision to reverse the restrictions, bdnews24.com reported. According to The Daily Star, the authorities sent an email to all the mobile operators early today, asking them to restore the networks.

Please reinstate operations of the BTSs (Base Trans-Receiver Stations) near the Bangladesh-India boarder sites immediately, the email, by Md Sohel Rana, deputy director of BTRC's spectrum management division, said.

Mobile operators also confirmed that they have started to up their network again but it will take about a day to fully reinstate the connections as some of the towers are in very remote areas, the report said.

"As per the directive from BTRC, we have already started reactivating the BTSs located along the border areas. The reactivation process will take a while to complete since a lot of BTSs are involved here," Shahed Alam, chief corporate and regulatory officer of Robi Axiata Ltd, told The Daily Star.

Earlier, Post and Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar told The Daily Star that the networks were blocked as the security of the state is the government's first priority.

He clarified that the decision was not taken by his ministry and they just carried it forward.

The report quoted him saying that the decision was made following a consensus of three to four ministries, and the foreign ministry was leading the efforts.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has said that Bangladesh has requested New Delhi to provide a list of Bangladeshi nationals living illegally in India, "if any", to be repatriated. He had also cancelled his visit to India beginning December 12, hours before he was to arrive in New Delhi.

According to diplomatic sources in New Delhi, Momen and Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal cancelled their visits to India over the situation arising out of the passage of the controversial Citizenship Bill in Parliament.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: btrc, caa, communication breakdown
Location: Bangladesh, Dhaka, Dhaka


Latest From World

Pope Francis (file photo)

Pope Francis sorry for slapping woman devotee

According to Afghan media citing local officials, the Taliban had a mole among the checkpoint's 14 officers who helped carry out the attack. (Photo: AFP / File)

Afghanistan: 8 policemen killed in Taliban attack in Balkh

Two men have been shot in the parking lot outside a Walmart in Tennessee, and one of the victims had life-threatening injuries. (Photo: Representational)

2 wounded in shooting outside a Walmart in Tennessee

Pictures released by the news agency showed Red Crescent emergency workers searching through the wreckage of an overturned yellow bus. (Photo: AFP)

10 dead in Iran bus crash



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Check out this hashtag...': PM launches Twitter campaign in support of CAA

(Photo: File)
 

Photos: Kartik, Janhvi and team wrap up second schedule of 'Dostana 2' on Christmas

Dostana 2 team. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

Founded in 2009, the cafe annually pays its respect to popular personalities in the form of life-sized, hand-crafted chocolate statues. (Photo: ANI)
 

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

Officers also told local media that there was no indication that Oliver was armed at the time of his arrest. (Representational Image)
 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Afghanistan: 8 policemen killed in Taliban attack in Balkh

According to Afghan media citing local officials, the Taliban had a mole among the checkpoint's 14 officers who helped carry out the attack. (Photo: AFP / File)

Pak Armed Forces express 'pain and anguish' on Pervez Musharraf's death sentence

The court on November 19 concluded the trial proceedings in the case against Musharraf for abrogating the constitution and declaring a state emergency on November 3, 2007. (Photo: File)

Democracy has won, remarks Bilawal Bhutto on Musharraf verdict

Bilawal Bhutto

Pak court sentences Pervez Musharraf to death

Pervez Musharraf

Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death in high treason case

(Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham