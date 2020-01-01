World Neighbours 01 Jan 2020 Afghanistan: 8 polic ...
Afghanistan: 8 policemen killed in Taliban attack in Balkh

A group of Taliban terrorists attacked and seized control of a police checkpoint on the Mazari Sharif -- Sheberghan highway.
According to Afghan media citing local officials, the Taliban had a mole among the checkpoint's 14 officers who helped carry out the attack. (Photo: AFP / File)
Balkh: The Taliban terrorists have attacked a police checkpoint in the northern Afghan province of Balkh, leaving eight policemen dead and three others injured, the Balkh police chief, Ajmal Fayez, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Fayez said that a group of Taliban terrorists attacked and seized control of a police checkpoint on the Mazari Sharif -- Sheberghan highway for a short period of time overnight Tuesday and were soon repelled from the area.

 

According to Afghan media citing local officials, the Taliban had a mole among the checkpoint's 14 officers who helped carry out the attack.

The Taliban have not yet responded to the incident.

(Sputnik/ANI)

