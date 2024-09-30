Nasrallah's Death Marks Major Escalation in Gaza War, Saffieddine as Potential Successor

The killing of Hezbollah's leader by Israel on Saturday marked a major escalation in the Gaza War. He was designated a terrorist by the United States.

Hashem Safieddine is seen as a Potential Successor.



Nasrallah's assassination is a significant setback for the force as it revealed the extent of its vulnerability against its arch-enemy Israel, analysts told AP.Lina Khatib, an associate fellow at Chatham House, an international affairs think tank, said, "This will shake the confidence of Hezbollah’s Iran-backed allies across the Arab world, from the Houthis in Yemen to the Popular Mobilization Forces in Iraq, as well as Iran itself, sparking a tectonic shift in Iran’s network of influence in the Middle East."As Hezbollah considers its next move against Israel, analysts suggest that the group lacks a leader with the same level of influence as Nasrallah to gain broad acceptance from its leadership ranks.One of the most prominent figures seen as Nasrallah's potential successor is his cousin, Hashem Safieddine, who oversees the group's political affairs. However, Hezbollah's statement on Saturday confirming Nasrallah's death did not mention a successor, nor did it clarify whether Safieddine had survived Israel's attack.The U.S. Treasury Department considers Safieddine a "senior leader" and an essential figure in Hezbollah's executive Shura council.Born in Lebanon in 1964, Safieddine has led Hezbollah's decision-making body since 1992. He completed his religious studies in the Iranian holy city of Qom and is believed to maintain close connections with Iran and its Ayatollahs.Safieddine’s son is married to the daughter of General Qasem Soleimani, the former commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) foreign operations. Soleimani was killed in a U.S. airstrike in Iraq in 2020.Like Nasrallah, Safieddine was designated as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist by the U.S. State Department in 2017. That same year, Saudi Arabia also labeled him a "terrorist."Sources close to AFP told Hezbollah that Safieddine is the most likely candidate to take over the group's leadership. In contrast to Nasrullah who spent years in hiding, he has made many public appearances in recent religious and political events. Holding the title of 'Sayyed' he wears a black turn signifying his claim from the descent of Prophet Mohammad.