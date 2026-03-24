NASA to Pause Orbital Lunar Station Project

Washington: NASA's chief on Tuesday said the US space agency "intends to pause" its Gateway project that would have created a space station in orbit around the Moon, instead shifting focus towards "building a lunar base."

"The agency intends to pause Gateway in its current form and shift focus to infrastructure that enables sustained surface operations," Jared Isaacman said in a statement.

"Despite challenges with some existing hardware, the agency will repurpose applicable equipment and leverage international partner commitments to support these objectives," he said.

The European Space Agency among other international organizations were partners on the planned Gateway project.

Tuesday's announcement comes in the wake of NASA's shake-up of the Artemis program, which aims to send Americans back to the Moon and establish a long-term presence there, paving the way for eventual missions to Mars.

The suspension of the Gateway orbital lunar project isn't entirely surprising: it had fallen under some criticism as wasteful or a distraction from other lunar ambitions.

Isaacman, who took the helm of NASA late last year, abruptly announced less than a month ago that it was shaking up its Artemis program that has suffered multiple delays in recent years, as it aims to ensure Americans can return to the Moon's surface by 2028.

That goal remains unchanged, but the US space agency is shifting its flight lineup to include a test mission before an eventual lunar landing to improve launch "muscle memory," Isaacman said.

That strategic revision comes amid repeated delays to the Artemis 2 mission, which was originally due to take off as early as February, but is now targeting early April. It is meant to see the first flyby of the Moon in more than half a century.