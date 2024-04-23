NASA releases before and after images of UAE floods

Abu Dhabi: American Space Agency NASA had released the satellite images of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), before and after the recent floods.

The satellite images were captured by Landsat 9, an Earth observation satellite, which show the contrasting looks of the desert nation.

The satellite images released by NASA show flooding in parts of the country, including in Jebel Ali, parts of Abu Dhabi and other areas.

In the United Arab Emirates, a storm system brought more than a year’s worth of rain to some cities earlier this week.



These #Landsat images show flooding around Abu Dhabi before and after the storms with enhanced color to show water in blue. https://t.co/y7OqLmrcH5 pic.twitter.com/4kHEz0eULX — NASA Earth (@NASAEarth) April 19, 2024