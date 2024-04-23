NASA releases before and after images of UAE floods
Abu Dhabi: American Space Agency NASA had released the satellite images of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), before and after the recent floods.
The satellite images were captured by Landsat 9, an Earth observation satellite, which show the contrasting looks of the desert nation.
The satellite images released by NASA show flooding in parts of the country, including in Jebel Ali, parts of Abu Dhabi and other areas.
UAE, received torrential rainfall earlier this month leading to flash floods.
The torrential rains amount to one and half year rains in the country.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
