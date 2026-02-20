NASA Conducts Second Rehearsal of Artemis 2 Lunar Launch

Washington: NASA on Thursday was conducting a new rehearsal of the launch of its massive SLS rocket, which will send astronauts around the Moon for the first time in over 50 years as part of the Artemis 2 mission.

Technical problems in early February cut short an initial so-called wet dress rehearsal.

The setback, which included a liquid hydrogen leak, dashed hopes of a lift-off this month, pushing the earliest possible launch date back to March 6.

If Thursday's tests are successful, NASA will then set a firm date for the mission.

The wet dress rehearsal is conducted under real conditions -- with full rocket tanks and technical checks -- at Cape Canaveral in Florida, with engineers practicing the maneuvers needed to carry out an actual launch.

The Artemis 2 mission will be the first crewed mission to fly past the Moon in more than 50 years, with three Americans and one Canadian taking part.